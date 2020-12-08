How to watch Home Alone online: stream the classic Christmas movie from anywhere now

After mistletoes and eggnog, few things are as synonymous with the festive season as an overstressed mother shouting "KEVIN!" at her mischievous eight-year-old son. That's right, it's time to revisit one of the best Christmas movies ever made and get to know the dysfunctional McCallister clan once again. Read on as we explain how to watch Home Alone online, no matter where you in the world right now.

How to watch Home Alone online Home Alone is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in most countries. Fortunately, it's not only a great service, but a dirt cheap one, too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

For the uninitiated, Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a relatively normal (if slightly precocious) suburban kid left behind by his family over the holidays, just as casually as you or I forget to pack a toothbrush when we decide to jet off to Paris.

While Kevin is quick to the enjoy the freedom that comes with becoming a de facto emancipated minor - eating his weight in ice cream and tormenting the local pizza delivery guy - he soon realizes the family homestead is under threat and only he can protect it from a pair of bungling burglars.

Enter Harry and Marv, played with aplomb by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The dimwitted duo have spared no effort casing the McCallister's well-to-do neighborhood and are sure of an easy score - but Kevin has other ideas.

Hilarity ensues, with Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, and Kieran Culken also featuring in the superb cast of this 1990 family-friendly film - which is directed by Chris Columbus, produced by the legendary John Hughes, and rated PG by the MPAA.

Follow our guide below for full details of how to watch Home Alone online in 2020. Spoiler alert: all most people need is a great value Disney Plus subscription. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!

How to watch Home Alone online with Disney Plus right now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin American, watching Home Alone using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch away. In addition to being the exclusive home of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 (plus Home Alone 3 and 4, if you really must), you'll get loads of other exclusive Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian, with the service also giving you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+ right now

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launchedin 2019 and in addition to classics like Home Alone, subscribers also get new movies like Black Beauty 2020 - and even more big releases like Soul to look forward to this holiday season.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

