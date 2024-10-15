Netflix unveils first-look images of Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas rom-com movie Our Little Secret – and it's the Mean Girls reunion I've been hoping for
'That's so fetch!'
Lindsay Lohan in another Christmas movie? Count me in. Lohan looks to spill the beans in the first-look images for the new Netflix movie Our Little Secret and it's the Mean Girls reunion that I needed in my life.
While I have my roast turkey with a side of Virgin River season 6, I can now complete my festive feast with a slice of Lohan's Christmas rom-com Our Little Secret. But reading the synopsis, it looks like it won't be a very merry Christmas for Lohan's character, Avery, when she finds herself in the exact situation she was hoping to avoid: spending the holidays with her ex-boyfriend Logan (Ian Harding).
Lohan has become a holiday rom-com staple on the best streaming service, after starring in one of the best Netflix Christmas movies Falling for Christmas and the St Patrick's Day-themed movie Irish Wish. Now, she has Our Little Secret to add to her Christmas list, but there's another gift under the tree in the form of a surprise Mean Girls reunion.
Lohan shares the screen once again with Mean Girls principal John Glascott (Tim Meadows), 20-years after the iconic teen movie was released – and now I don't think my Christmas can get much better. In the first-look image of Our Little Secret (see below), Meadows stars as family friend Stan, along with his wife Margaret (Judy Reyes).
What is Our Little Secret about?
The potential best Netflix movie is about two resentful exes, Avery (Lohan) and Logan (Harding) who are forced to spend Christmas with each other after discovering that their current partners are siblings, all while trying to hide their romantic history.
Lohan told Tudum: “The movie is about a girl who's dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays. Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend’s sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose.”
While the former couple have been split up for some time, Logan knows Avery better than anyone else, including her love for snacks, coffee, and "the inability to realize that she will most likely be cold in any temperature under 70 degrees," Harding added. But since Christmas is a time for forgiveness, could the bickering duo put aside their bitterness and rekindle their romance? We'll have to see!
Also starring in Our Little Secret are Kristin Chenoweth as mom Erica, Dan Bucatinsky as dad Leonard, Katie Baker as daughter Cassie, and Jon Rudnitsky as Avery's boyfriend Cameron.
