Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 launch: our live coverage of the new update, Daredevil, and downtime

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is now less than a day away, and it'll add Daredevil as a new playable Hero. There's a new event to work through as well, with an awesome Psylocke skin to earn, alongside other emotes and rewards.

There's a fresh Season 4.5 Battle Pass coming soon, giving players plenty to claim before the arrival of the next Season of Marvel Rivals. Now that NetEase has revealed the full details for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5, we can start to dig into what's changing. It's remarkable just how quickly the game can switch up in meta with each major update, and it's no surprise that Marvel Rivals still ranks highly on our best PC games in 2025 list.

I've now played hundreds of hours of Marvel Rivals since launch, jumping in at the start of every season to try out the new Hero. I'm very excited to get my hands on Daredevil, and absolutely ready to be pulled away from my Vanguard bias. It's not just the arrival of Daredevil that'll spice up Season 4.5, however, as there are changes to Heroes like Venom and Mister Fantastic that could seriously switch up the meta.

Here's the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 launch info, alongside details on what to expect from the new major update. I'll be covering the launch as it happens, offering early gameplay impressions once the update goes live. Let's jump in.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 start time

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 will launch 2-3 hours after downtime kicks in. Based on previous seasons, here's when I expect Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 to go live:

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 downtime

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 downtime kicks in at the following times:

Downtime for Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 is expected to be 2-3 hours. For the last few seasonal updates, we've generally seen the game come back online after two hours. I'll be covering downtime as it happens, so stay tuned for news on when you'll be able to jump into Season 4.5.

Marvel Rivals Daredevil

(Image credit: NetEase)

Daredevil is the new Hero set to be added as part of Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. He's a Duelist with some very unique abilities, including an Ultimate that inflicts Fear on enemies if they look his way. He can see enemies through walls using his Radar ability, and can even pick a priority target from the bunch. A dash ability can be used to close the gap, opening up powerful Billy Club combos.

The new Bestial unit Team Ip has Daredevil as an anchor to The Punisher, unlocking a maximum health increase of 25 and a 5% boost in damage. The Punisher unlocks a new Justice Sense ability as part of the Team Up.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Hero Balancing

Marvel Rivals: Season 4.5 Update! // Dev Vision Vol. 10 - YouTube Watch On

The following Hero balancing updates are coming to Marvel Rivals Season 4.5:

Hero balancing (buffs): Angela, Venom, Blade, Hela, Iron Fist, Mister Fantastic, Psylocke, Rocket Raccoon

Angela, Venom, Blade, Hela, Iron Fist, Mister Fantastic, Psylocke, Rocket Raccoon Hero Balancing (nerfs): Human Torch, Phoenix, Cloak & Dagger, Jeff the Land Shark, Ultron

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 ranked changes

(Image credit: NetEase)

There's plenty of Ranked Changes set to be added as part of Marvel Rivals Season 4.5. Here's the headline info:

Rank rewards: Reach Gold for the Daredevil - Shenloong's Creed costume

Reach Gold for the Daredevil - Shenloong's Creed costume Nameplates: Diamond and Platinum, Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 live coverage as it happens