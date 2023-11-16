How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online: stream Apple TV+ Kurt Russell Godzilla spin-off

Prepare for a roar-some time as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters arrives on Apple TV Plus. Featuring Kurt Russell and John Goodman, this 10-episode series charts the rise of Monarch, the 70-year-old secret agency involved in monitoring destructive, colossal creatures called Titans. Read on below for our guide explaining how to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online from anywhere and for FREE now.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online Premiere date: Friday, November 17 New episodes: Every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, John Goodman, Joe Tippett, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Elisa Lasowski.

The sixth entry in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise after box-office smash Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and animated series Skull Island (2023), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises to do justice to a colossally successful IP, which began with Toho Co Ltd’s Godzilla back in 1954.

Co-creators Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Uncanny X-Men, Hawkeye) dive deep into the franchise’s long history with this epic series: spanning the emergence of Godzilla in the 1950s, the evolution of Monarch, and the multigenerational ties of its members, whose histories span seven decades up until the present day.

Anders Holm (Workaholics) plays Monarch researcher Bill Randa, while John Goodman reprises his role from Kong: Skull Island (2017) as an older version of character circa 1973. Hollywood star Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) stars alongside his real-life son Wyatt Russell. Both play army officer Lee Shaw in different time periods, a character who, in the present day, is tracked down by two siblings eager to discover the full extent of their family’s involvement with Monarch.

Also starring Pachinko's Anna Sawai and Marie Yamamoto, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises “a human-scaled story on a monster-scaled stage,” with this 10-episode show providing enough room to balance complex character development with creature feature carnage on a titanic scale.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters FREE online from anywhere

Apple TV Plus subscribers can watch the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Friday, November 17, which is when the show debuts. New episodes are added one per week thereafter, arriving on the platform every Friday from 12am PT / 3am ET. There will be 10 in total, with the finale arriving on January 12, 2024. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you’re new to the service. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode guide

Episode 1: “Aftermath” – November 17

“Aftermath” – November 17 Episode 2: “Departure” – November 17

“Departure” – November 17 Episode 3: “Secrets & Lies” – November 24

“Secrets & Lies” – November 24 Episode 4: Title TBC – December 1

Title TBC – December 1 Episode 5: Title TBC – December 8

Title TBC – December 8 Episode 6: Title TBC – December 15

Title TBC – December 15 Episode 7: Title TBC – December 22

Title TBC – December 22 Episode 8: Title TBC – December 29

Title TBC – December 29 Episode 9: Title TBC – January 5

Title TBC – January 5 Episode 10: Title TBC – January 12

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – a little under 200 and counting – what's available is genuinely top-notch, well-produced fare with very little in the way of filler.

Some of the best Apple TV Plus shows include stellar series like Slow Horses, Severance, Silo and Foundation, while the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso was the service's breakout success.

On the best Apple TV Plus movies front, it even has an Oscar Best Picture winner in CODA and Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon will soon be landing on the service.