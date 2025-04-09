Netflix's #2 most-watched movie is a new buddy comedy with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more to watch next

News
By published

The best buddy comedies to stream on Netflix tonight

Two young women in casual wear slouch on a sofa. The sofa is in a residential street and is bookended by small chests of drawers with cushions, boxes and other junk on top.
One of Them Days has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's second most-watched movie right now is the buddy comedy One Of Them Days, in which best friends Dreux and Alyssa race across LA to try and get enough cash to avoid being evicted.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, it's a fun ride and while it gets a bit cartoony in places, it's a great example of why buddy comedies are such a popular genre on the best streaming services: you get action, you get adventure, you get wisecracks... in other words, you get a lot of entertainment.

There are lots of brilliant buddy movies out there, and lots of buddy comedies currently make up some of the best Netflix movies you can stream – so if you're looking for a buddy movie to watch with your best buds, or to stream solo, I think you'll enjoy at least two of these three.

Friday

Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube
Watch On
  • Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

Ice Cube and Chris Tucker play newly unemployed Craig and his stoner pal Smokey who, one Friday in LA, suddenly need to find $200 to avoid a world of trouble. As you'd expect from an Ice Cube movie it's got a killer soundtrack, but while some of the gags are a bit toilet humor the film itself is strong: Entertainment Weekly said that "Friday has energy, and sass, and the nerve to suggest that the line between tragedy and comedy may be in the bloodshot eye of the beholder."

Friday was released after a slew of movies that showed South Central LA as a violent criminal hellhole, and that made it a refreshing correction: as Emanuel Levy wrote: "A new generation of Black talent (director Gray, actors Chris Tucker and Ice Cube) bring verve to this much welcome comedic view of street life in South Central, after mostly crime and drug pictures set there."

If you're easily offended this might not be for you; Variety was one of many publications to point out that a lot of the humor was very crude. But many more found it hilarious, including the Arizona Daily Star: The film "synthesizes blaxploitation and pot-comedy genres and melds them into a colossus of unending laughs."

Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Wedding Crashers (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On
  • Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK), Prime Video (AU)

I have a rule: if it's got Walken, it's worth watching. And this is no exception. Walken is a hoot every time he's on screen in this fun comedy about two men, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, whose idea of a good time is to crash strangers' weddings to get free booze and pick up women. But then the duo crash the wedding of Treasury Secretary William Cleary (Walken)'s daughter, and plans start to go awry.

The Chicago Reader puts it plainly: "Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are enormously funny." The Sydney Morning Herald liked it too: "It's an easy, breezy, lanky Hollywood rom-com with a brain, for most of its running time."

The casting is key here, because as the Bangor Daily News put it: "The film's best element is the inspired casting of Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson; their easy repartee helps to grease over the film's shortcomings." Isla Fisher as Walken's daughter is particularly great: as Three Movie Buffs said, she "manages to steal every scene that she's in."

Me Time

ME TIME | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube ME TIME | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

Fancy a hate-watch? Any film with a 7% Rotten Tomatoes rating begs to be watched, if only to find out why so many people hated it. This Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg movie about a bored dad who finds some "me time" when his wife and kids are away has been pelted with so many rotten tomatoes I almost feel sorry for it.

How bad can it be? The critics were almost unanimous: it's a promising premise that's completely wasted by the script and phoned-in performances.

Empire Magazine was not amused. The jokes are "crass" and the stunts are "hackneyed"; a rare highlight is Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, an anarchic Uber driver who's genuinely funny. But the film itself is just chaotic. ABC News agreed. "This laugh-starved, buddy comedy is crushingly dim-witted and disposable."

Groucho Reviews didn't like it either. It's "a very strange mix of family sitcom and R-rated bro-down buddy comedy. A witless string of dumb comic set pieces and an unfunny slog." And Uproxx perhaps summed up the problem: "Me Time is an R-rated comedy about parenthood. Why do most of the jokes feel like they're aimed at 8-year-olds?"

You might also like

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about netflix
The cast of Netflix&#039;s Beauty in Black at the season one premiere

Beauty in Black star Bailey Tippen says to 'be prepared for a wild ride' in season two of Tyler Perry's drama series on Netflix
Kofi Siriboe and Jade Eshete in Really Love

5 movies I recommend streaming on Netflix, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages

Google Messages has developed a very annoying emoji reaction bug, users report
See more latest
Most Popular
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Google Messages has developed a very annoying emoji reaction bug, users report
Strava map rendering
Strava has added four new features users will love, including a massive map rendering overhaul
Person cooking 10 burgers using Ninja Sizzle Pro XL indoor grill
Ninja's new indoor grill lets you cook 10 burgers at once and doesn't need scrubbing afterward
Google Pixel Watch 3
Download Google's latest Pixel Watch update now to solve notification lag and crashing issues
Instagram
Instagram could finally get an iPad app soon – but here’s a workaround while you wait
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Copilot in Azure reaches general availability
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Prices have leaked for the Google Pixel 10 series – as well as several generations of the Pro Fold
Ultron stands with his back to hundreds of Ultron bots
Marvel Rivals next season release date and Season 1.5 end date
Nutribullet x McLaren blender with silhouette of F1 car in the background
Lights out and away we blend – McLaren and Nutribullet unveil new F1-themed blenders
The AMD Radeon Graphics badge displayed over an RGB gaming keyboard.
We now have midrange GPUs launching at almost $1000 - PowerColor takes the Radeon RX 9070 XT to an absurd price point, and it's an ill omen of times to come