Squid Game season 2 and 2 other big Netflix Korean shows we’re excited for in 2024 – and 1 we’re not

Netflix has unveiled its new collection of Korean TV shows and movies that will be landing on the streaming platform throughout 2024, including the highly-anticipated second seasons of both Squid Game and Hellbound.

In a video on the Netflix K-Content YouTube account, which you can watch below, the best streaming service teased more than 20 new Korean shows and four movies that will be premiering in 2024, and there's a lot to be excited about here.

First up, there are new seasons of scripted shows that are already incredibly popular, including Squid Game season two, Sweet Home season three, Hellbound season two and Gyeongseong Creature season two. There are also new seasons of unscripted favorites, like Physical: 100 season two, Single’s Inferno season four and Zombieverse season two.

Other upcoming Korean series include the mystery thriller The Frog and Parasyte: The Grey, which is based on a popular horror manga series. Netflix also lifted the lid on four new Korean movies heading our way in 2024, including sci-fi disaster movie The Flood.

With so much to choose from, which Korean Netflix shows are we most excited to watch? Well, the new season of Squid Game is an obvious answer. The first season was phenomenally popular. If you haven't seen it, it's a gritty mystery about a secret contest where people must play deadly children's games and it's one the best Netflix shows we've seen.

And although we got some answers about the nature of the contest and its origins at the end of the first season, there was still some unfinished business for main character Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) that we imagine will be explored in gruesome, shocking detail in the upcoming second season. There are no official details about when in 2024 we can expect season two, but we've got our fingers crossed it won't be too long.

Which other Netflix Korean shows are we excited about?

But just because Squid Game won so many of us over with its darkly compelling storyline and fantastic cast doesn't mean there aren't plenty more Korean shows on our radar for 2024.

If you're a fan of Squid Game, then we imagine you'll also enjoy the second season of Physical 100, which lands sometime between April and June of 2024. The first season of this unscripted competition series landed in January 2023 and it's best to think of it as a real-life Squid Game, but without the death. Contestants must pass all sorts of challenges that test their strength, balance, and willpower for the promise of a cash prize. As you might have guessed, it was a huge hit.

We're also looking forward to the season season of Hellbound, which will be premiering later in the year. This is a dark and violent fantasy series based on a webtoon (a Korean digital comic) of the same name. It's directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) and it's about huge monsters and demons that torture and kill people before carrying them off to Hell.

However, as exciting as Netflix's new slate of Korean content is, there's one show that isn't at the top of our must-watch list: the second season of Zombieverse. This reality TV-based drama series was largely trashed online when the first season landed in August 2023. It follows the story of a group of contestants – mostly Korean comedians and music artists – who must 'survive' a zombie apocalypse by completing various tasks and acquiring weapons and other useful items to fight the undead. It was criticized for the fact some viewers found it boring and obviously scripted, but others did find fun in the silliness, which is why we presume Netflix has picked up the second season.