You can watch The Legend of Vox Machina for free on YouTube ahead of season 3's debut on Prime Video
A legendary move by Prime Video's YouTube channel
Have you been wanting to watch The Legend of Vox Machina but haven't got a Prime Video subscription? Well, today is your lucky day.
Thanks to YouTube, you don't need to be a member of one of the best streaming services to watch the hit animation series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated third season premiere on October 3, both series of The Legend of Vox Machina are now available to watch for free on Prime Video's official YouTube Channel. So it's the perfect time to binge watch one of the best Prime Video shows whether you're a new or dedicated fan.
What can we expect in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3?
The Legend of Vox Machina began as a Kickstarter campaign, which raised $11 million towards an animated series based on Campaign 1 of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series 'Critical Role'.
The R-rated animated adaptation earned critical acclaim during its first two seasons and was renewed for a third season in 2022 before the second series aired. Now, we haven't got long to wait until we'll be reunited with the titular gang once again in The Legend of Vox Machina season 3.
The third season sees Vox Machina still finding a way to defeat the Chroma Conclave, who threaten Tal'Dorei's entire existence. The official plot synopsis reads: "The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."
It features a star-studded voice cast including: Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The Legend of Vox Machina season 3 is one of the 14 shows we're most excited to see in late 2024 and is a stellar addition to Amazon's adult animation library, which counts Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, and Undone as part of its line-up.
You might also like
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.