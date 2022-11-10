Invincible star might have leaked season 4 is on the way

By Tom Power
published

Is Invincible powering up for more seasons?

Mark Grayson stares back at a giant enemy in Prime Video's animated adaptation of the Invincible comic series.
A fourth season of Invincible could be in the offing. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)
Audio player loading…

Invincible season 4 could already be in development at Amazon Studios, if comments made by Seth Rogen are to be believed.

Rogen, who executively produces and stars in one of the best Prime Video shows around, appeared to accidentally reveal that a fourth season of the R-rated animated series is on the way. Rogen seemingly leaked the news in a chat with Collider (opens in new tab), suggesting that more than two seasons of Invincible were currently being worked on.

"Yeah, that I've been working on, too," Rogen said. "I've been working on the next few seasons of that [Invincible], and it's amazing. They [Amazon] have been very supportive of us doing this crazy stuff. It's truly great."

Rogen's surprising turn of phrase comes as fans continue to wait for the arrival of Invincible season 2. In April 2021, Amazon confirmed that Invincible had been renewed for two more seasons, which wasn't a major surprise. The wildly popular series became an overnight hit for Prime Video following its brutal and electrifying season 1 finale, so its double season renewal was justified in the eyes of its creators and fanbase alike.

Further updates on Invincible seasons 2 and 3 have arrived intermittently over the past 18 months. In March 2022, showrunner Simon Racioppa exclusively told TechRadar that the Invincible crew was "working hard" to complete both seasons as soon as possible. A month later, lead voice actor Steven Yeun confirmed he had returned to the recording booth to lay down his vocals for the show's second season.

Since then, though, news has been harder to come by. Khary Payton, who plays Black Sansom in Invincible's TV adaptation, told The Movie Dweeb YouTube channel (opens in new tab) that he had finished recording lines for season 2 and was in the process of doing so for its follow-up. That was the last we'd heard of Invincible's development cycle until Rogen's chat with Collider.

We've reached out to Amazon for official comment about this and we'll update this article if we hear back. 

Analysis: will Invincible season 4 see the light of day?

Omni-Man holds back a punch thrown by Mark Grayson in Invincible season 1

Amazon appears to be holding back on any official Invincible news, season 4 or otherwise. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Rogen's comments don't officially confirm that Invincible season 4 is a thing. Rogen may have chosen the wrong word to describe development on seasons 2 and 3, with his use of the word "few" potentially describing the two seasons that are being worked on.

Still, Rogen could have said "the next couple of seasons" instead. Saying "few" implies that work is progressing on more than two seasons, giving fans – ourselves included – the chance to speculate on the prospect that Invincible will return for a fourth season.

Given how popular Invincible's TV series is, we'd be shocked if Amazon doesn't greenlight more installments. Sure, a fourth season will depend on whether audiences tune into seasons 2 and 3. But, based on the amount of viewers its first season drew in, it's more than likely that it'll be renewed for more entries, rather than be cancelled (or end) post-season 3.

The show has only scratched the surface of the beloved comic series, too, which was created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. With the 20th anniversary of Invincible's comic book franchise set to arrive in January 2023, here's hoping we finally get an Invincible season 2 release date announcement. Confirmation about whether a fourth season is in active development wouldn't go amiss either.

In the meantime, check out our Invincible season 1 review. Alternatively, read our exclusive interview with Invincible's cast and crew about how the first season mirrors The Boys and Batman's TV adaptations, or find out why its season 1 finale is the blueprint that seasons 2 and 3 should follow.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news