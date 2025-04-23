6 ways to extend the life of your Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwraps don't come cheap. If you're looking to protect your investment by making yours last as long as possible, this article is here to help.

It's also Sustainability Week here at TechRadar, and we're looking at ways you can make your gadget habit more eco-friendly. Finding ways to fix, upgrade or otherwise avoid having to purchase a whole new Airwrap isn't just a win for your bank balance, it's better for the planet, too.

We spoke to a Dyson spokesperson about the brand's approach to sustainability, and they told us its first priority is to make sure everything is built to last in the first place.

"During development, Dyson relies on extensive testing – products are dropped over 5,000 times, digital motors run for up to 20,000 hours, and machines undergo durability tests to ensure the machine remains uncompromised and is tough enough, testing to the point of failure," the spokesperson told us. "By focusing on longevity and supporting repairability through modular designs, Dyson helps customers keep their devices in use for longer."

Hopefully, then, your Airwrap should be built to stick around – we were certainly impressed with the build quality when we tested it for our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review. However, if you do want to upgrade, repair, replace or recycle it, read on for how to do so...

#1. Upgrade your accessories

If you had an older Airwrap and are dismayed to see better accessories appearing with newer models (for example, comparing Dyson Airwrap vs. Airwrap i.d., the latter has a new tapering curl barrel), you can pimp your original Airwrap by buying new add-ons separately. This is also a good shout if one of your attachments breaks.

For genuine Dyson parts you need to head direct to the accessories store within the Dyson site. Here, you can buy different shaped and sized curl barrels, or upgrade to a bi-directional one if you made your initial purchase when it was still separate clockwise and anticlockwise barrels. There are also different brush attachments, and even accessory bundles.

(Image credit: Future)

As you might expect, the official Dyson accessories are rather pricey – although much cheaper (and more sustainable) than buying a whole new Airwrap. Note, too, that what's available will vary by country – the US and Australian stores are much better stocked than the UK store at time of writing.

Dyson accessories store: US / UK / AU

We have spotted some dupe accessories via sites like Amazon, but unless you're really desperate we'd recommend avoiding these and opting for the real thing. You're never quite sure what you're getting, and if it turns out to be rubbish quality or incompatible, then you'll be entering the Wild West of Amazon returns.

#2. Replace broken parts

As well as an accessory store, Dyson also sells spare parts for many of its products. There actually aren't many moving parts to the Airwrap – aside from the accessories we've covered above – but you should be able to pick up a replacement filter cage if yours breaks.

(Image credit: Future)

This is also the place to head if you want to pick up a case or travel wrap for your Airwrap. The former might be a good idea for protective purposes, if you don't have somewhere safe to store your styler, together with its accessories.

Dyson spare parts store: US / UK / AU

#3. Clean the filter monthly

According to Dyson, the cause of the vast majority of Airwrap issues is that you've neglected to keep the filter clean. You should be cleaning your filter, following the process detailed below, monthly – or failing that, when the LED filter warning light starts continuously flashing at you.

Unplug the machine and leave it to cool down completely Slide the filter cage over the cord and open it Pass the C-brush through the power cord to begin cleaning Rotate the C-brush up and down the filter mesh or use a soft, dry toothbrush to remove dust and debris (don't use water or chemicals to clean the filter mesh itself) Wipe the C-brush gently to clean it Loosen debris from the filter cage using the dry C-brush Bring the filter cage to a sink (don't bring the rest of the machine with it – leave that well away from water) Rinse the filter cage and C-brush under warm running water Apply a pea-sized amount of clarifying shampoo to the C-brush Lightly scrub the filter cage using the C-brush in circular and up-and-down motions to remove stubborn buildup Rinse for 20 secs to ensure all shampoo is gone from the filter cage Shake the filter cage gently to remove excess water, then squeeze-dry with a paper towel Hold the filter cage up to the light to check it's completely clean Allow all parts, including the filter cage, to air-dry thoroughly before reassembling (don't reassemble the machine while any parts are still wet) Clip the filter cage back onto the machine.

#4. Troubleshoot any other issues

There's a Support section on the Dyson website designed to help if something goes awry. Here, you can download the user manual for various versions of the Airwrap.

There's also a click-through troubleshooting section, covering issues such as poor product performance, electrical faults, and unusual smells or noises. Some of the solutions offered are common sense, but it can still be useful to help make sure there's nothing obvious you might be missing.

If you need further assistance, there is a customer support line or you can access support via live chat or WhatsApp (UK only).

Dyson customer support: US / UK / AU

#5. Repair it

Yes... sort of. It seems to vary by product and by country.

In the UK, Dyson offers a repair service, where it'll pick up your machine, take it away and fix it for you. This is free if the machine is under guarantee (two years from purchase), or £99 otherwise.

On the Dyson UK website it's not clear if Airwraps are included – the page reads, "For more information on repairs and servicing for the Dyson hair care range (including hair dryers, straighteners, stylers) please contact us."

However, our Dyson spokesperson told us that repair was an option for Airwraps: "Repairs, replacements, and parts are covered free of charge for issues caused by normal use or manufacturing defects via the two-year guarantee. For out-of-warranty products, paid repair services with genuine Dyson parts are available. Registering your device with a MyDyson account lets you track your guarantee and access personalized support."

(Image credit: Future)

In the US, Dyson will cover repairs for products under guarantee, but it doesn't seen to be an option if it's after that period. Again, it's unclear if hair tools like the Airwrap are included, as all the language on the site focuses on vacuums.

In Australia, you also have the option to try the product for 45 days, and if you don't get on it with it, you can return it (with original packaging, in original condition) for free. We couldn't find any mention of repair options in Australia.

Dyson guarantee and repairs: US / UK

#6. Buy refurbished

If your current Airwrap is not salvageable, or you're seeking a more sustainability-conscious (and affordable) option for your first purchase, then consider buying a refurbished model.

"Dyson gives their machines a second life by extending their sustainability efforts through refurbished machines," the spokesperson told us. "They are thoroughly quality tested and use genuine Dyson replacement parts."

(Image credit: eBay)

Occasionally you'll find refurbished Dyson products sold directly via Dyson, but a better place to look is the brand's official eBay refurb store. This generally has a wide range of certified refurbished appliances available, and there's also a relatively fast turnover of products – it's worth checking back if the Airwrap you want isn't available the first time you look.

eBay has a well established refurbishment system. Based on this writer's experience and other customer reviews, it's a reliable and straightforward place to pick up pre-loved electronics.

View eBay Dyson store: US / UK / Australia

Can you recycle a Dyson Airwrap? If you're buying a new Dyson Airwrap, and you have an old one you no longer want or need, you might be able to give your old one back to Dyson to recycle – in the UK at least. "To recycle your old machine, you can bring it into a Dyson demo store within 28 days of purchase of your new Dyson machine, show us the receipt or order confirmation email, and it can be recycled free of charge," our UK spokesperson told us. "The machine being returned must be of similar type or have performed the same function as the new item being purchased." You can also recycle old Airwraps in the same way you would other small electrical appliances. This will vary by country and area. If you're in the UK, this is a very useful tool to find your local recycle, donate or repair options for electricals (Airwraps aren't listed, but we suspect it'll be treated the same way a a blow dryer, which is). Read more about Dyson UK's WEEE recycling policies here.