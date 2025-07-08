This year's Prime Day OLED TV deals are better than Black Friday - save up to $1,900

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV:

was $1,499.99

now $549.99 at Best Buy

Okay, this Prime Day OLED TV deal isn't on Amazon - it's still a fantastic buy, so it had to make my list. The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.