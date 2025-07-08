This year's Prime Day OLED TV deals are better than Black Friday - save up to $1,900
Shop record-low prices from Samsung, LG and Sony
The day has come. Prime Day deals are live across Amazon's site, and I have my eye on the gorgeous but pricey OLED TVs. This year's Prime Day OLED TV deals feature new record-low prices, offering up to $1,800 in savings and surpassing last year's Black Friday discounts.
As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've listed the best Prime Day OLED TV deals below, which include our best-rated displays from Samsung, LG, and Sony. While we typically see impressive discounts on OLED TVs during Prime Day, this year's deals are particularly good, offering massive discounts and the lowest-ever prices.
A few deals that must be highlighted include TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet at $1,196.99. You can also find a whopping $1,800 discount on the highly rated Samsung S95D 77-inch OLED TV and Sony's 65-inch Bravia 3, now on sale for only $698.
Shop more of Amazon's best Prime Day OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind that for some of today's offers, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and shop this week's four-day sale.
The best Prime Day OLED TV deals
The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Prime Day, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Okay, this Prime Day OLED TV deal isn't on Amazon - it's still a fantastic buy, so it had to make my list. The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,796.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. This deal is in danger of selling out, so you should take advantage before it's too late.
The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,169 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,197.99 - a new record-low price, beating last year's Black Friday deal. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a stunning design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs available right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Prime Day deal is another new record-low price thanks to a whopping $1,900 discount.
Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you want one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.
