Dyson's new hair dryer is a feat of engineering – but there's one annoying design feature you need to know about if you're thinking of buying one

For the past few weeks, I've been testing the Dyson Supersonic r. This unusual-looking hair dryer started life as a professional-only tool, before Dyson released a consumer version last month.

As you can discover in my Dyson Supersonic r review, I was very impressed with this new addition to the brand's haircare lineup. The light, streamlined design is comfortable to hold and makes it extremely easy to direct the airflow, even in awkward spots like the back of your head. This is the best hair dryer I've tested when it comes to precision styling.

However, there's a design feature that took me by surprise when my review sample arrived, and one I feel duty-bound to inform people of before they decide to invest in one. To achieve that ultra-streamlined look, Dyson has taken some of the mechanics that would usually be in the main body of the hair dryer and put them into the plug. That means that the plug on the Supersonic r is absolutely enormous.

(Image credit: Future)

Supersonic and supersized

The extra bulk is distributed in such a way that it just won't work with certain power outlets – and if that includes the one next to your dressing table, you'll need to either commit to a permanent extension cable or shift your styling location somewhere else. Sure, it's not the worst thing in the world, but it's a frustration that's not ideal if you're spending a lot of money on a premium hair dryer.

How big are we talking? Below you'll see it in situ in a power outlet next to the plug for the Dyson Supersonic Nural (the brand's other hair dryer). The main part is 4.8in / 12.2cm long, excluding the wrap at the top of the cord, which you'll also need to make space for. It sticks out horizontally a fair way, too. (I tested the UK version with a three-pin plug; dimensions may vary in other territories.)

(Image credit: Future)

The whole thing lies flat to the wall, which may fit the sleek Dyson aesthetic, but could make things even worse when it comes to where this plug can fit. If you have power outlets that are low to the floor or sit just above protruding baseboards, you won't be able to plug it in.

The Dyson Airstrait has a very similar oversized plug, which also houses some electronics to help reduce the weight of the styling tool in hand. The brand does mention that the plug is larger than usual on the info pages for both products, but it's hidden in the FAQ section, which is collapsed by default. And there are no pictures of the plug that I could see, so it's very easy to miss.

For the record, I still think this is a neat innovation from Dyson. It's a clever idea to shift as much of the bulk and weight out of the user's hand as is practical. The wall isn't going to complain about the extra weight, and it makes it more comfortable to use the dryer for long periods. However, for potential buyers, it's worth knowing the full picture before you invest.