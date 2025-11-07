Gaming hardware brand CRKD is teasing a new controller

The drum-kit controller is set to arrive in 2026

A teaser gives us a potential early look

Gaming hardware maker CRKD has teased a new drum-kit controller.

Set to launch some time in 2026, there a very few details about the upcoming product, though a brief teaser trailer and promotional image might give us an early look.

Another CRKD Instrument is Joining the Band… - YouTube Watch On

We can see something that looks very similar to the old drum kit for the game Rock Band, with four color-coded pads to simulate the drums. This is in addition to three color-coded cymbals, plus a foot pedal on the right-hand side.

The video's thumbnail features some CRKD-branded wooden drumsticks, plus some kind of control panel with buttons that are presumably used to help control or set up the kit.

There are no further details other than the fact that the controller will be released sometime in 2026. "You’ll have to wait a little longer to find out further details; our lips are sealed," wrote the company in a press release.

The brand has been gradually establishing itself as a major player in the rhythm game controller niche, most recently having released a licensed Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller, which we praised for its strong build quality, attractive design, and ease of use with major games like Guitar Hero.

Given the real lack of other drum-kit controllers on the market right now, with most Rock Band players relying on older second-hand hardware from sites like eBay, I can see this new product being a big hit.

