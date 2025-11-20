Gaming controller deals are already starting to drop as we approach Black Friday, and this one's a little bit special. The PDP Riffmaster has had its price slashed to just £79.99 (was £129.99) at Turtle Beach.

This early Black Friday deal is a great reason to dust off your fretting fingers and relive the glory days of Guitar Hero and Rock Band. These days, Fortnite Festival is the main game you'll be able to use the controller for, as well as Rock Band 4, of course. There are different versions for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, both on the same discount.

While the UK has the best deals on the PDP Riffmaster, the guitar controller is still discounted at Walmart for just $109 (was $149.99), a significant saving, and the lowest price since early August.

The PDP Riffmaster is primarily compatible with Fortnite Festival Mode, where you can play tracks from acts like Gorillaz, The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Beastie Boys, and more. It's being regularly updated too, so really it's the main music game of its kind these days. Rock Band 4 works seamlessly with the controller as well.

If you pick up the Xbox + PC version, however, there's a bit more compatibility with what you can use the Riffmaster for, though you'll want to check whether a game supports it as a controller before buying.

