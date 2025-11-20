Want to make the most of Fortnite Festival? The Riffmaster guitar controller is heavily discounted in the US and UK
This guitar controller outplays the rest
Gaming controller deals are already starting to drop as we approach Black Friday, and this one's a little bit special. The PDP Riffmaster has had its price slashed to just £79.99 (was £129.99) at Turtle Beach.
This early Black Friday deal is a great reason to dust off your fretting fingers and relive the glory days of Guitar Hero and Rock Band. These days, Fortnite Festival is the main game you'll be able to use the controller for, as well as Rock Band 4, of course. There are different versions for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, both on the same discount.
While the UK has the best deals on the PDP Riffmaster, the guitar controller is still discounted at Walmart for just $109 (was $149.99), a significant saving, and the lowest price since early August.
(Not in the UK or US? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best Riffmaster Black Friday deals in the UK
This guitar controller is officially licensed to be used with Fortnite Festival, and it's really the only product of its kind with that functionality. There's separate version for whether you want to play on PS5 or Xbox, and unfortunately, the Switch version is not discounted at present.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPDP-RIFFMASTER-Controller-PlayStation-Rechargeable%2Fdp%2FB0CWN15TRF%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21"><strong>Amazon - £84.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7442331?clickSR=slp:term:riffmaster:1:2:1"><strong>Argos - £129.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fpdp-ps-riffmaster-wireless-guitar%2F1601138836.prd"><strong>Very - £84.99
Today's best Riffmaster Black Friday deals in the US
While the savings aren't quite as high in the US, this Walmart Riffmaster deal is still worth picking up if you want a new way to play Fortnite Festival. One really nice design feature is the collapsable neck, making storage easier. There's different versions for different platforms, so make sure to buy the right one at checkout.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://turtlebeachus.sjv.io/c/221109/1951159/23719?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turtlebeach.com%2Fproducts%2Friffmaster-wireless-guitar-controller%3FPlatform%3DXbox"><strong>Turtle Beach - $149.99<strong> | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fpdp-riffmaster-wireless-guitar-controller-for-xbox-series-x%2F406198.html"><strong>GameStop - $109.99 <strong>| <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRIFFMASTER-Controller-Xbox-Rechargeable-Officially-Microsoft%2Fdp%2FB0CWN15TRF%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20"><strong>Amazon - $109.99
The PDP Riffmaster is primarily compatible with Fortnite Festival Mode, where you can play tracks from acts like Gorillaz, The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Beastie Boys, and more. It's being regularly updated too, so really it's the main music game of its kind these days. Rock Band 4 works seamlessly with the controller as well.
If you pick up the Xbox + PC version, however, there's a bit more compatibility with what you can use the Riffmaster for, though you'll want to check whether a game supports it as a controller before buying.
Check below to see the best Riffmaster deals available outside of the UK and US.
