The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 has been delayed

It needs "additional development and polish time" according to the official franchise account on X / Twitter

Digital pre-orders will be automatically cancelled

Some bad news if you were hoping to pick up Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 for its October 3, 2025 release.

The official Borderlands account on X / Twitter has confirmed that the Switch 2 version of the game has been delayed, with no further clarification on when owners of the console can expect to be able to purchase it.

"We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed," the post reads. "We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that."

One reason for the delay could be developer Gearbox Software's desire to implement cross saves from other platforms, which the post states "is very important."

Again, no further release date has been given, but players who have pre-ordered Borderlands 4 digitally on Switch 2 will have those pre-orders cancelled and refunded. For physical pre-orders, folks will have to get in touch with the retailer they placed the order with.

While Borderlands 4 is an excellent game, it hasn't been without its post-launch issues. Performance remains a sticking point, with Gearbox head Randy Pitchford controversially stating Borderlands 4 is a "premium game" for "premium gamers," even though the game struggles to run on more up-to-date PC hardware.

It may be the case that the Switch 2, less powerful as it is, could be bearing the brunt of these performance issues to a greater degree, hence the extra time needed for further polish.

