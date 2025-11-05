The PlayStation Portal is now the most popular Sony device that players use for Remote Play

Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management, says the Portal "has now become the most widely used device for PlayStation 5 Remote Play, surpassing mobile PC, PS5, and PS4"

Sony is also looking to boost engagement with the Portal's new cloud streaming feature, which will arrive in the next update

Sony has revealed new statistics for the PlayStation Portal, confirming it is now the most popular PlayStation device to use for Remote Play.

Speaking with TechRadar Gaming almost two years after the handheld's launch, Takuro Fushimi, Senior Manager, Product Management, said that the PS Portal has exceeded Sony's expectations in terms of engagement and is now used more for Remote Play than even the PlayStation 5 is for the same feature.

"Before we launched the Portal, some questioned whether there would be demand for it, as it is such a unique product being a dedicated Remote Play device to start off with," Fushimi said. "However, we've seen the community's response has been overwhelming.

"Our data shows that PlayStation portal users are more engaged than non-users. [The] PlayStation portal has now become the most widely used device for PlayStation 5 Remote Play, surpassing mobile PC, PS5, and PS4."

Fushimi adds that since the PlayStation Portal is part of the PS5 family, it "continues to be a complementary device to the console and not a standalone yet" and said that "the average gameplay session on PlayStation Portal is around two hours".

In the same discussion, Fushimi also announced the details for the new PS Portal update (coming November 5 at 6pm PT / November 6 at 2am GMT), which will introduce cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members, along with a host of new enhancements.

Fushimi explained that the update will open up new avenues for players, and with the cloud streaming feature in particular, one person will be able to play on PS5, while another user can play a different game through cloud streaming on the Portal simultaneously, which wasn't possible with Remote Play.

"Now, with this new update, our goal is to provide more options for PS5 players to enjoy their games, attract more PS5 users to PlayStation Portal and PlayStation Plus, and to drive PS5 user engagement even further," Fushimi said.

