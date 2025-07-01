The Sage Luxe Brewer Thermal is a drip coffee maker that brews hot or cold

You can also customize your coffee by fine-tuning brewing options

It's available now direct from Sage for £249.95

Sage, maker of some of the best espresso machines I've tested this year, has just launched a new filter coffee maker that makes hot and cold brewing a piece of cake just in time for summer.

The Sage Luxe Brewer Thermal (available for £249.95 direct from Sage) has an extra-large water tank that's removable for easy filling, and a double-wall insulated carafe that can keep your freshly brewed coffee at the perfect drinking temperature for up to four hours.

I'm particularly interested in the Luxe Brewer Thermal's compatibility with a regular V60 filter, so you can easily prepare a single cup of filter coffee rather than an entire jug. Although I'm a trained barista, I'm not a morning person, and I usually can't face the technicalities of brewing espresso when I've only just woken up. Filter coffee is a lot more forgiving, so my trusty V60 is my brewing tool of choice first thing.

The Luxe Brewer Thermal lets you set a delayed start time, so you can set everything up the night before and wake to a freshly brewed carafe or mug.

(Image credit: Sage)

The Luxe Brewer Thermal also has a cold brew option that can prepare coffee at higher concentrations, so you can use it as an alternative to a cold-extracted espresso for cocktails and other mixed drinks. Depending on how much you're making, it can be ready to drink in just 30 minutes; no more waiting overnight.

I'll be testing the Sage Luxe Brewer Thermal soon, and will bring you a full review so you can see how it compares with making hot filter coffee and cold-brew the old-fashioned way, and whether it deserves a place in our roundup of the best drip coffee makers.

