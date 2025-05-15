The process of making a barista-quality coffee at home brings me a lot of pleasure. I own a range of coffee makers and love to pick out the best tool for each type of coffee. If you're looking for the coffee machine that does it all, then I recommend the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo at Amazon for $549.95 (was $899.95).

This particular coffee maker includes an automatic milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos, and you also benefit from a built-in grinder so you're guaranteed the freshest coffee experience. With a whopping $350 off ahead of Memorial Day, this matches the best-ever deal we've seen on this best-selling machine, making it one not to be missed.

Today's best De'Longhi Magnifica Evo deal

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with Automatic Milk Frother: was $899.95 now $549.95 at Amazon This is the coffee machine to defeat all other machines. With five preset recipes, three temperature settings, and a huge array of options for adjusting the intensity, you can make any coffee you like. This sort of quality will never be cheap, but with a 39% discount, you can save a whole lot of money brewing at home that you can then spend on quality beans.

Our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review gave the machine an impressive four out of five stars and called it a “great bean-to-cup coffee maker that makes brewing an Americano super easy”. That's not all it can do, though.

Boasting five one-touch recipes, including espresso, coffee, Americano, iced coffee, and long, the Magnifica Evo does it all. Additionally, an impressive 13 grind settings make sure each type of coffee brews perfectly.

It can also serve up two coffees at once and is suitable for both coffee beans and ground coffee. It also cleans itself after every use, so there’s not much that you need to do to make great drinks every time.

Want to compare this to other coffee machines? Explore all your options with our best coffee machines guide. Alternatively, if you're a bigger fan of espressos, then you'll want to buy yourself one of the best espresso machines instead. Keep an eye on this year's upcoming Memorial Day sales for offers on many of these top picks.