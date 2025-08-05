Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, August 5 (game #520).

NYT Strands today (game #521) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Paint me a picture

NYT Strands today (game #521) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BOSS

STEW

PILL

CHUTE

GUILTY

SWEET

NYT Strands today (game #521) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #521) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #521) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #521, are…

GUITAR

BOOK

SUNFLOWERS

FRUIT

JEWELRY

PITCHER

SPANGRAM: STILL LIFE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

It’s funny how sometimes you see part of a word but not all of it, but I had three examples of this today.

First, I spotted the non-game word “jewel”, but completely missed JEWELRY, then “pitch” before seeing PITCHER and “flowers” ahead of SUNFLOWERS. I am ashamed to admit I needed a hint to see that!

My crowning achievement, though, was seeing books but not BOOK. Don't quite know how I managed that!

Anyway, a lovely search today and I am sure some of you will know many famous paintings that feature these still-life staples. I know that Picasso was obsessed with the GUITAR and Van Gogh will always be associated with sunflowers. The rest I'm not sure of. Maybe there's a painting that features all of them.

