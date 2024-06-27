NordVPN Threat Protection Pro is now even better at keeping you safe

NordVPN, one of the best VPNs around today, has earned a certification stating its Threat Protection Pro platform can protect against the majority of common phishing attempts, making it the first VPN with an anti-phishing certification.

The AV-comparatives Anti-Phishing certification test puts products through their paces by testing them in real-world conditions to high reliability standards.

NordVPN Threat Protection Pro faced dealing with a mixture of phishing links and clean URLs, with the product needing to spot 85% of the phishing links without accidentally flagging a real link as a bad one.

A medal for cyber hygiene

Dodging phishing links manually is a difficult task in itself, just one misclick could prove fatal for your credentials and sensitive information. That's why Nord wants to help keep your credentials secure across its fleet of products, such as its password manager .

Threat Protection Pro does more than just protect against phishing. It also offers everything from malware detection, web tracking removal from your browser , and blocks those ever intrusive online adverts.

Nord also released a new free file checking tool for scanning dodgy files from the internet this week, with a link checking tool being released earlier this year to help keep you safe online.

