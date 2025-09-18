The Comet AI browser from Perplexity now has a 1Password extension

Save and store your password and passkeys with end-to-end encryption

Keep your browser data private with local encrypted storage

1Password, creator of one of the best password managers, has partnered with Perplexity AI to bring credential security to its Comet AI web browser.

AI is helping to make the browsing experience more personalized by remembering your habits, likes, and dislikes - like a personal assistant.

But the internet today is far from safe, and malicious actors are constantly on the lookout to steal exposed credentials.

Secure by design AI browser

The AI browser includes encryption by default for all passwords and passkeys, as well as autofill capabilities for usernames, passwords, and two-factor authentication codes.

Comet also uses end-to-end encryption and stores your browsing data locally on the device, preventing Perplexity servers from processing your data, so that what matters to you stays private.

As expected from a password manager, you will also be able to generate and store unique passwords and passkeys and sync them across devices, sessions, and other browsers using the 1Password browser extension.

“For Perplexity, building security into Comet was a priority from the beginning,” said Kyle Polley, security staff at Perplexity. “1Password is a natural partner to provide the best credential security that users love.

“1Password is committed to keeping your secrets secure” said Anand Srinivas, VP of Product and AI at 1Password. “We’re excited to bring our trusted access management to the new Comet browser.”