Best Buy has excellent laptop deals and I've picked the 9 best offers from $139

Another big batch of laptop deals is now live at Best Buy and I've spotted some excellent savings across everything from basic entry-level Chromebooks to high-performance powerhouses from Apple and Microsoft. As someone who searches for the best laptop deals every week here at TechRadar, I've picked out the 9 best offers from the sale to check out below.
The best value option of the lot has to be this Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED for $499.99 (was $949.99). That's a whopping $450 discount on a modern and powerful laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.
Those specs are ideal if you need a solid machine for work, admin tasks, and general everyday use. Plus, the OLED display makes everything sharp and super-clear – whether you're working on a spreadsheet or winding down with some Netflix at the end of the day.
Best Buy also has some strong discounts on MacBooks, following the debut of new models powered by the latest M4 chip. These older M2 and M3 models are still very capable, though, and up to $200 cheaper than the upcoming devices. Definitely worth a look if you've got a tighter budget but still want a high-performance laptop.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4120
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.
Display - 11 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 128GB
We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version has 4GB of RAM for basic entry-level performance and a standard 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has a couple of older parts, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
Display - 14-inch OLED
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV and movies then this is a very strong buy. With a relatively recent Core 5 Ultra processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with all of your computing needs.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This Dell Inspiron 14 is the latest model with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus CPU – as well as a welcome 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD – that all work together to dramatically boost performance and battery life. With a healthy $350 off such a modern machine, too, this is an excellent high-end laptop for the majority of your computing needs if you need something for general use, business or productivity tasks.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
Apple's MacBook Air with the M3 chip is currently our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the newest version with 16GB of RAM down to a great low price – although it has been $50 cheaper recently. Still, most Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. The upcoming M4 model costs $150 more than this as well, so it's a better option if you're on a budget.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. The Surface Pro is a premium upgrade for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. You can also get a bundle with the near-essential keyboard cover thrown in for an extra $150 – not a bad deal considering it can be up to $279.99 separately.
Display - 13.8 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you without a charger.
