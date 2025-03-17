Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale

I always check out the latest laptop deals at Dell, as the manufacturer regularly has some of the best offers. And while I've found fewer devices on sale this week, there is still a handful of deals that I think are worth checking out if you're shopping for a new laptop. Check out my recommended buys right here, with prices starting at under $300.

My top pick is this Dell XPS 13 for $799.99 (was $1,099.99), which is an excellent price for a modern laptop that features a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor.

This brand-new tech bumps up performance and offers an incredible battery life of up to 17 hours, so you'll find this laptop ideal for demanding jobs, multitasking, and portability – even if the 256GB storage is a little disappointing.

For a cheaper option that still boasts a solid amount of power, consider instead this Dell Inspiron 15 for $449.99 (was $599.99).

It may be an older laptop, but it still has some excellent high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. That spec will smash through your everyday tasks, such as web browsing, media streaming, admin jobs, and video calls.

There's more info on both of these offers below, as well as several more of the latest Dell deals that I'd buy. These are up there with some of the best laptop deals available right now so do shop them while you can as Dell likes to change its lineup of offers regularly.

Today's 4 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB

This is the lowest price I've seen for a powerful configuration of the new Dell XPS 13 models. It comes with one of the latest Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. We called these out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. The miserly amount of storage is a little disappointing, but this is still a high-end premium device if you need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB

One of the best value options in Dell's latest sale is this Inspiron 15 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a surprisingly large 512GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's my top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB

If you have more to spend then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money if you need a mid-range laptop. You get an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's the laptop I'd go for if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 16
Dell Inspiron 16: was $949.99 now $729.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core 7
RAM - 36GB
Storage - 1TB

If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this solid Dell Inspiron 16, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core 7 processors. You also get a welcome 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle any work, multitasking or productivity jobs you throw at it. You do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis, but that's likely worth it if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

