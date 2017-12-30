The best cheap Dell laptop deals in the March sales 2018

We all know that Dell creates some of the best laptops to date, but did you know they could be affordable, too? Well, if you know where to look, there are myriad Dell laptop deals floating around the internet, which will especially be the case this Christmas and holiday shopping season.

That said, there are several kinds of laptops to choose from when shopping around for a new Dell. The Inspiron line ranges from entry- to mid-grade laptops, while the XPS is all about delivering flagship-level power in the most alluring form factor.

Then, there’s Alienware, a Dell company that solely makes gaming laptops – those with dedicated graphics chips and usually beefy processors to boot. For these reasons, it can be difficult to suss out all the best Dell laptop deals in each of these categories and product lines.

That’s why we’ve taken care of the hard job for you, recording all of the top Dell laptop deals onto a single page. Just remember that these deals are available as of last writing, so mind the article’s time stamp.

The best Dell XPS 13 deals

As does any other notebook maker with its leading product, Dell actually runs deals on its XPS 13 rather frequently … just not as big of ones or as often as, say, its mid-range Inspiron lineup. Being Dell's most sought-after laptop,, it makes sense.

With up to a 13.3-inch, 3K IPS touchscreen inside an 11-inch aluminum frame, Intel's latest Core i processors as well as Thunderbolt 3 and an SD card slot, the XPS 13 is ready for all kinds of work and play.

Below, you'll find the best deals we could find on the XPS 13 in the UK, US and Australia. Just note that most XPS 13 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

The best Dell XPS 15 deals

The XPS 15 is, frankly, a larger XPS 13. However, that extra space inside the 14-inch frame (fitting a 15.6-inch version of that beautiful screen) allows for Nvidia's GTX 1050 mobile graphics chip.

All else equal, this makes the XPS 15 even more suitable for professionals and players alike, though considerably less portable. And, of course, a larger screen asks for a larger price tag.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the XPS 15 in the UK, US and Australia. We'll say it again: note that most XPS 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

The best Dell Inspiron 11 deals

Dell's best Windows-based answer to the Chromebook legion is the Inspiron 11. A tiny bit of power to inhabit such a tiny price, this laptop is ideal for students of basically all ages, but not for those in computing intense fields (i.e. animation, media editing, etc), and anyone seeking a cheap way to get online.

Since this is nearly the least expensive laptop money can buy, deals on these are few and far in between.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 11 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 11 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

The best Dell Inspiron 14 deals

This is one of Dell’s most entry-level laptops, but has recently opted to make it feel anything but. With expandable storage and an HD webcam, you’re looking at a fine college companion for the liberal arts student or a fine laptop for mom and dad now that you’ve left the nest.

It won’t do much of any gaming, but its processor should stream movies at 720p just fine. As a family photo repository and keeping in touch with the kids – or heck, write that thesis – device, the Inspiron 14 is a consummate Chromebook challenger.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 14 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 14 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

The best Dell Inspiron 15 deals

For whatever reason, we’ve been told by Dell and other computer makers that you folks really dig huge laptops with legacy features. Hence, the Inspiron 15 7000 is among Dell’s most popular, so much so that are always deals available for the device that clings onto what Apple has long forgotten: SD cards and DVDs.

Of course, don't go expecting MacBook-like levels of performance here – not even close. But, if you still have a dear DVD collection, this may be the 15-inch laptop for you.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 15 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000

The best Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 deals

Perhaps you want a smaller, lighter and more varied experience – like we would. In that case, this version of the Inspiron might be your scene.

It's slick, lightweight and offers several ways to use it – just like the XPS 13 2-in-1. Well, save for the immensely powerful hardware and beautiful screen. Though, for most folks, what's inside this hybrid laptop is just fine.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 13 2-in-1 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 13 2-in-1 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

The best Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming deals

For those seeking a gaming laptop without putting a dent in their life savings, the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming might be your scene. It's essentially a souped-up version of the standard 15-incher with far stronger graphics.

Of course, don't go expecting Alienware 15-level performance here. But, what this Inspiron offers should be enough for fine 1080p gaming at moderate settings. So, it's no wonder why folks are interested in saving even more on it.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Inspiron 15 Gaming in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Inspiron 15 Gaming deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

Read the hands-on review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The best Alienware 13 deals

Dell's Alienware brand of gaming laptops looks better than ever today, though sadly it seems to be pricier than ever as well. For example, the starting Alienware 13 model comes with an HD screen at 1,366 x 768 resolution.

Luckily the component options quickly scale up from there, but of course so does the pricing. With an absolutely beautiful OLED display on the table, we'll take whatever deal we can get.

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Alienware 13 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Alienware 13 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.

The best Alienware 15 deals

Those seeking the newest Nvidia graphics behind screens fine-tuned for gaming are well-treated by Dell’s Alienware brand. Notoriously pricey, any deal you can get on Alienware hardware is worth considering if you want a gaming laptop not just with powerful components but strong style and support.

The Alienware 15 simply expands upon Dell's fresh new design, bringing with it access to Nvidia's mid-tier GTX 1070 mobile graphics for even more power. This model also comes starting with an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) screen – phew!

Below are the best deals we could muster on the Alienware 15 in the UK, US and Australia. Note that most Alienware 15 deals listed are with entry-level specs, so check to make sure whether the version you want has the hardware you want inside, too.