The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch

Deals
By published

A little older but still a fantastic choice for many

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
(Image credit: Future)

Finally, we’ve seen the Apple MacBook Air gain a M4 chip-based upgrade and that means a fantastic price cut for a similar laptop. Right now, you can buy the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $749 (was $999) which is very nearly its lowest-ever price.

It’s just $50 more than the lowest we’ve ever seen, but if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you get an extra $50 off bringing it down to a record-low. If you sign up for My Best Buy Plus, it costs $50 and gives you access to exclusive member prices for a whole year, along with free 2-day shipping so it’s worth signing up for if you plan on buying anything else from Best Buy in the next 12 months.

Various versions of the MacBook Air have consistently featured in our look at the best MacBooks so you can’t go wrong with this M2 model. It’s the ideal budget MacBook with very good performance and an incredibly competitive price tag.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) isn’t the latest technology any more but the M2 chip remains impressively powerful, especially at this price. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours so it’s perfect for taking out for the day with you. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks good even in awkward lighting situations, while essentials like a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system ensure this is a surprisingly good all-rounder.

View Deal

In our MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) review, we gave it a very respectable 4.5 stars out of five. That was thanks to its “very good performance”, “long battery life” and “great design”. None of that is quite as up-to-date as it once was but it still packs a punch when it comes to performance, especially at this price.

It’s a thin and lightweight laptop that’s perfect for taking on your commute without being weighed down. This model has 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so you may wish to use cloud storage to bump up that capacity but that’s the only real flaw here. Otherwise, its fanless design is something you’ll wonder how you lived without and it has a 1080p webcam for taking video calls while you travel.

Ultimately, a strong-performing laptop with good battery life is always the dream and that’s exactly what this MacBook Air provides.

There are other MacBook Air deals around if you prefer, or you can opt for the extra power from the MacBook Pro deals going on. You won’t regret any of them, but if something Windows-based is more your style, we have other laptop deals too.

See more Computing Deals
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Contributor

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 

Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Apple MacBook Air M2
Hurry – Apple's impressive MacBook Air M2 drops to $799.99 at Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
Save $200 on this brilliant Apple MacBook Air in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale
The Apple MacBook Air M3 on a blue background with text saying Big Savings.
The latest Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest price since Black Friday
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
Latest in Macbooks
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
apple macbook air against blue background
There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in Sky Blue
The new Apple MacBook Air M4 has a weird quirk with its performance cores - but it's nothing to worry about
MacBook Air 15-inch with M4 chip on a creative&#039;s desk with screen open
I've reviewed the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) - and it remains the best 15-inch laptop I'd recommend for most people
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
MacBook Air mute key
The new M4 MacBook Air finally fixes an Apple keyboard annoyance that's been around for decades
Latest in Deals
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
More about macbooks
apple macbook air against blue background

There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in Sky Blue

The new Apple MacBook Air M4 has a weird quirk with its performance cores - but it's nothing to worry about
Minisforum AI X1 mini PC

Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
See more latest
Most Popular
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 31 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, iPads, laptops and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year
TV deals
Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99