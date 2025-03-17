The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch

Finally, we’ve seen the Apple MacBook Air gain a M4 chip-based upgrade and that means a fantastic price cut for a similar laptop. Right now, you can buy the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $749 (was $999) which is very nearly its lowest-ever price.

It’s just $50 more than the lowest we’ve ever seen, but if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you get an extra $50 off bringing it down to a record-low. If you sign up for My Best Buy Plus, it costs $50 and gives you access to exclusive member prices for a whole year, along with free 2-day shipping so it’s worth signing up for if you plan on buying anything else from Best Buy in the next 12 months.

Various versions of the MacBook Air have consistently featured in our look at the best MacBooks so you can’t go wrong with this M2 model. It’s the ideal budget MacBook with very good performance and an incredibly competitive price tag.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) isn’t the latest technology any more but the M2 chip remains impressively powerful, especially at this price. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours so it’s perfect for taking out for the day with you. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks good even in awkward lighting situations, while essentials like a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system ensure this is a surprisingly good all-rounder.

In our MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) review, we gave it a very respectable 4.5 stars out of five. That was thanks to its “very good performance”, “long battery life” and “great design”. None of that is quite as up-to-date as it once was but it still packs a punch when it comes to performance, especially at this price.

It’s a thin and lightweight laptop that’s perfect for taking on your commute without being weighed down. This model has 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so you may wish to use cloud storage to bump up that capacity but that’s the only real flaw here. Otherwise, its fanless design is something you’ll wonder how you lived without and it has a 1080p webcam for taking video calls while you travel.

Ultimately, a strong-performing laptop with good battery life is always the dream and that’s exactly what this MacBook Air provides.

There are other MacBook Air deals around if you prefer, or you can opt for the extra power from the MacBook Pro deals going on. You won’t regret any of them, but if something Windows-based is more your style, we have other laptop deals too.