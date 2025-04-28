Massive Apple sale is live at Amazon, including record-low price on MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods

I remember a time when Apple tech was almost never on sale. That never seems to be the case anymore, as Amazon has launched a surprise sale featuring almost a dozen Apple products. And, better still, it includes some of the lowest-ever prices for AirPods, iPads and MacBooks. I've picked out all the top deals right here

• See all Apple deals at Amazon

The best deal of the lot is easily the Apple AirPods 4 for $99.99 (was $129.99).

This is a return to the record-low price for these latest earbuds, which are ideal for iPhone users. They offer good overall audio quality, easy pairing with other Apple devices, a comfortable fit and solid battery life of up to five hours on a single charge.

You can also upgrade to the Apple AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for $148.99 – that's just $10 more than the cheapest they've ever been.

The laptop and tablet offers are some of the best ever, too. There's the brand-new MacBook Air M4 for $849 (was $999) and the latest iPad A16 for the impressive low price of $299. Both of these are the biggest price cuts yet on either device.

There are several more options I've picked out from the Apple sale at Amazon below, including more of this year's best deals on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads. It's unclear how long these offers will be available for, so I wouldn't wait if any are on your wish list.

Today's 11 best Apple deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The latest Apple AirPods 4 are down to the lowest price yet in this Amazon sale. As well as great audio, one of the standout features of the AirPods 4 is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. What does that actually do? Well, it means you'll feel like sound is all around you. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer. You can also upgrade to the version with noise cancellation for $148.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169 at Amazon This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Unfortunately, this is a long way from the lowest-ever price for the AirPods Max – and they were even $20 cheaper earlier this month – so I wouldn't rush to pick them up at this price. Nevertheless, the headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio – and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well, thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can easily wear them for the full 20 hours of battery life if you ever want or need to.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. It's not a huge discount, sure, but we rarely see price cuts on Apple tech this early, so it's worth taking advantage if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Amazon There's a decent $100 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Amazon. This was a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but this is cheaper than the older model and more powerful so you may as well get the newer one. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $699 at Amazon If you prefer a larger display, you can also save $100 on the newest 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip on Amazon. Apart from the bigger screen, it's identical to the 11-inch version. So, you get the same powerful M3 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Amazon There's the usual $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Amazon again as part of this latest Apple sale, matching the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. This has been the standard price for a while now, so expect bigger price cuts in the next couple of months if you're happy to wait.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great, while 16GB of memory keeps all your programs running smoothly. A price of $999 is impressive enough considering that's $100 cheaper than the standard price of the previous model, but it's even better to bag it for $849 following this record-breaking discount at Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now got its first-ever discount at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's back down to a record-low price once more in this Amazon sale. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.