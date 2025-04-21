Amazon has a surprise sale on Apple devices – the Apple Watch, AirTags, and MacBooks from $79.99

Surprise! Amazon is giving us a little Monday treat by discounting some of Apple's best-selling devices. You can find record-low prices and first-time discounts on the Apple Watch, MacBooks, AirPods, AirTags, and more.



• Shop more of today's best deals at Amazon



I've listed the best Apple deals below, starting with the latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, on sale for a record-low price of $299. That's a $100 discount and an incredible deal for a feature-rich Apple smartwatch.



Amazon also has a first-time discount on the all-new MacBook Air M4, which was released last month. The 16GB 13-inch MacBook Air model is $949, an excellent value for a powerful laptop.



Other Apple deals from Amazon include the AirPods Pro 2 for $199, the budget Apple Watch SE for only $169, and the best-selling AirTags for $79.98.



Keep in mind that we don't know how long Amazon will have today's devices on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple deals at Amazon's surprise sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, and while we've seen the price drop to $154, this is the best deal you can find right now. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is on sale for $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch Series 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Perhaps the best deal from Amazon's Apple sale is the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $949 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M4 was just released last month, and Amazon already has a first-time discount, bringing the price down to $949. It's a fantastic price for a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip, plus an all-day battery life.

You can see more of today's best MacBook deals and look forward to Apple discounts at the 2025 Memorial Day sales event.