Amazon has a surprise sale on Apple devices – the Apple Watch, AirTags, and MacBooks from $79.99
Shop record-low prices and first-time discounts
Surprise! Amazon is giving us a little Monday treat by discounting some of Apple's best-selling devices. You can find record-low prices and first-time discounts on the Apple Watch, MacBooks, AirPods, AirTags, and more.
I've listed the best Apple deals below, starting with the latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, on sale for a record-low price of $299. That's a $100 discount and an incredible deal for a feature-rich Apple smartwatch.
Amazon also has a first-time discount on the all-new MacBook Air M4, which was released last month. The 16GB 13-inch MacBook Air model is $949, an excellent value for a powerful laptop.
Other Apple deals from Amazon include the AirPods Pro 2 for $199, the budget Apple Watch SE for only $169, and the best-selling AirTags for $79.98.
Keep in mind that we don't know how long Amazon will have today's devices on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Today's best Apple deals at Amazon's surprise sale
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and a four-pack is on sale for $79.98. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also buy a single Apple AirTag for $24.95
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, and while we've seen the price drop to $154, this is the best deal you can find right now. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.
The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is on sale for $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch Series 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
Perhaps the best deal from Amazon's Apple sale is the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.
This MacBook was released last year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it an excellent buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its outstanding performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fanless design. Today's deal shaves $200 off the 16GB RAM model price, which is only $70 more than the record-low price.
Apple's MacBook Air M4 was just released last month, and Amazon already has a first-time discount, bringing the price down to $949. It's a fantastic price for a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip, plus an all-day battery life.
You can see more of today's best MacBook deals
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
