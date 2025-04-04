Skip the latest model and save $250 on the powerful Apple MacBook Air M2

An excellent saving on a laptop that still delivers impressive power

With the recent release of the MacBook Air M4, all previous models have seen significant price cuts. Why am I telling you this? Well, the excellent Apple MacBook Air (M2) is now down to $749 (was $999) at Best Buy.

This may be $50 more expensive than the product's record-low price, but with $250 off, it's still one seriously hot deal – and it means you can get one of the best laptops around at a much lower price.

The M2 chip delivers fantastic performance and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. All of this makes it an ideal option for anyone who doesn’t need the most modern MacBook around but still wants a fast and powerful machine. At this price, it's one of the more affordable MacBook deals compared to the new model.

Today’s best MacBook Air (M2) deal

Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $749 at Best Buy

Released in 2022, the M2 version of this extremely popular laptop is more than powerful enough for most users – and it's now a massive $250 off. In addition to the M2 chip, it has a stylish design, a clear display, and a long 18-hour battery life. As the name suggests, it's super lightweight and thin enough to take anywhere you go.

View Deal

We reviewed the MacBook Air M2 and spoke very highly of its large and super-bright 13.6-inch liquid retina screen, which supports an impressive array of colors. This makes it ideal for all types of creatives, especially photographers.

The M2 chip delivers all the performance you'll likely need, and with 18 hours of battery life, you can work anywhere you like without needing to take the charging cable with you. The MacBook Air M2 remains our pick of the best laptops for students, with few people truly needing the extra power that comes from the newest M4 processor.

If you'd like an Apple computer with more oomph, then check out our MacBook Pro deals page. Alternatively, if you're open to any type of manufacturer, then the laptop deals page is your best bet.

