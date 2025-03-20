The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon

Get $50 off the brand-new 13-inch MacBook Air M4

Long gone are the days when 13-inch laptops have had to sacrifice performance in favour of portability. And no more is that the case with the latest Apple laptops that deliver incredible performance in a super small case, including the brand new MacBook Air M4 that's down to $949 at Amazon (was $999).

I had previously seen a pre-order trade-in deal on this impressive laptop but this is the first time we've been treated money off with no hoops to jump through. Packing the new M4 chip, this is a laptop that provides all the power most users will ever need and is one of the best laptops you can buy today.

Today's best MacBook Air M4 deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $949 at Amazon

This $50 discount might not seem like much but when you think that this laptop was only released recently a saving of any kind isn't bad at all. It's also an Apple product so discounts like this are not always guaranteed. The laptop itself boasts the powerful new M4 chip that offers excellent overall performance for all your needs, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that looks fantastic and 16GB of memory that keeps all your programs running smoothly.

Our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review has only recently dropped and – spoiler alert – we loved the laptop so much that we gave it 4.5 out of five stars. Our tech expert, Lance Ulanoff, says it "has an excellent build and design, working on it is a pleasure, and the M4 provides all the power I need for the widest range of tasks". High praise indeed.

The M4 chip is guaranteed to supercharge all your admin, creative and productivity work, although Apple Intelligence is still a mixed bag. I would definitely buy this laptop if you're looking for an ultraportable powerhouse but not if you're looking to take advantage of the latest AI tech.

The Liquid Retina display makes any application, video, or website look great, too, and with 18 hours of battery life, you'll be working on it all day without needing to recharge.

This is one of the best MacBook Air deals around but if you'd like something with even stronger performance then take a look at our MacBook Pro deals page instead.

