The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really

Deals
By
published

Forget the upcoming M4 model, this is an unbeatable laptop deal

The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
(Image credit: Future)

With the latest M4 chip now shipping in the MacBook Air, we've been treated to some outrageous deals on older versions of Apple's powerful laptops. One seriously tempting offer is the MacBook Air (M2) at Amazon for only $699 (was $999) – a new record-low price.

This model includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and the excellent Apple M2 chip so it’s remarkably powerful for the price. This high level of performance is backed up by a sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. So, if you've been dreaming of owning a MacBook Air, now is the perfect time to buy as this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen in a long time.

Today’s best Apple MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

The M2 model of the MacBook Air is down to a record-low price making it a perfect option for anyone keen to try macOS for the first time or looking for an upgrade. It’s incredibly thin and weighs just 2.7 pounds so it’s ideal for taking out and about with you, while still packing a potent punch thanks to its M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. At under $700, this is a seriously attractive deal if you need a powerful all-around laptop.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon

The release of the M4 model has also brought about a price drop on the newer MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A saving of $300 is not bad given the laptop is only a year old and we think it's currently one of the best laptops you can buy for its incredible performance, design and battery life. This will be a limited-time deal while supplies last as Apple is discontinuing this model so I'd get one while you can if you have the budget to spend the extra $100.

View Deal

Our MacBook Air (M2) review describes the laptop as having a "fantastic new design, bigger screen and incredibly long battery life". All of this still rings true, despite being over two years old and superseded by both the M3 and M4 models.

While the newer M3 variant is the one that features in our best laptop buyer’s guide and is likely to be replaced by the M4 model, the older M2 remains a good choice - especially at this deal price.

Besides the core essentials, the MacBook Air (M2) also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera so you look sharper on video calls, along with a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and a three-mic array. It’s a great all-rounder that is built to last.

There are other MacBook deals around at the moment although none quite as good value as this one. If you’re looking for something Windows-based, take a look at the other deals we’ve spotted in the latest Dell laptop sale.

See more Computing Deals
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple MacBook Air M2
Hurry – Apple's impressive MacBook Air M2 drops to $799.99 at Amazon
The Apple MacBook Air M3 on a blue background with text saying Big Savings.
The latest Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest price since Black Friday
MacBook Air 13-inch M3 against a yellow TechRadar deals background
Get it before it's gone – Apple's MacBook Air M1 is still available for just $649.99
M2 MacBook Air hero image
Snap up these unmissable New Year laptop deals on Apple's MacBook Air
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)
Amazon has some of the best MacBook Air deals I've seen since Black Friday
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
Save $200 on this brilliant Apple MacBook Air in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale
Latest in Macbooks
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 in Sky Blue
I saw Apple's new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4, and here's why Sky Blue is my new favorite color
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
MacBook Air M4
Apple finally unveils the MacBook Air with the M4 chip – but the best news is the new price
Latest in Deals
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
More about macbooks
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch

Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
Apple MacBook Air M3

The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Millie Bobby Brown&#039;s Michelle armed with a paint gun while standing next to some robots in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie

The Electric State could have been a great Netflix sci-fi movie, but it's just more evidence that it's Marvel or bust for the Russo brothers
See more latest
Most Popular
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade