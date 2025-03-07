The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really

With the latest M4 chip now shipping in the MacBook Air, we've been treated to some outrageous deals on older versions of Apple's powerful laptops. One seriously tempting offer is the MacBook Air (M2) at Amazon for only $699 (was $999) – a new record-low price.

This model includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and the excellent Apple M2 chip so it’s remarkably powerful for the price. This high level of performance is backed up by a sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. So, if you've been dreaming of owning a MacBook Air, now is the perfect time to buy as this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen in a long time.

Today’s best Apple MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $699 at Amazon The M2 model of the MacBook Air is down to a record-low price making it a perfect option for anyone keen to try macOS for the first time or looking for an upgrade. It’s incredibly thin and weighs just 2.7 pounds so it’s ideal for taking out and about with you, while still packing a potent punch thanks to its M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. At under $700, this is a seriously attractive deal if you need a powerful all-around laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon The release of the M4 model has also brought about a price drop on the newer MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A saving of $300 is not bad given the laptop is only a year old and we think it's currently one of the best laptops you can buy for its incredible performance, design and battery life. This will be a limited-time deal while supplies last as Apple is discontinuing this model so I'd get one while you can if you have the budget to spend the extra $100.

Our MacBook Air (M2) review describes the laptop as having a "fantastic new design, bigger screen and incredibly long battery life". All of this still rings true, despite being over two years old and superseded by both the M3 and M4 models.

While the newer M3 variant is the one that features in our best laptop buyer’s guide and is likely to be replaced by the M4 model, the older M2 remains a good choice - especially at this deal price.

Besides the core essentials, the MacBook Air (M2) also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera so you look sharper on video calls, along with a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and a three-mic array. It’s a great all-rounder that is built to last.

There are other MacBook deals around at the moment although none quite as good value as this one. If you’re looking for something Windows-based, take a look at the other deals we’ve spotted in the latest Dell laptop sale.