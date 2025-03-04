Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99

Includes big savings of up to $300 on the latest XPS devices

We're into another month, and so another new set of Dell laptop deals are live. I monitor all of the best laptop deals across the web for TechRadar and find that the manufacturer is regularly one of the best places to shop for a new device. Whether you want a cheap everyday machine or a powerful ultrabook, there are some solid options at competitive prices.

Take this good value for money Dell Inspiron 15 for $449.99 (was $599.99). It may be an older laptop but it still boasts excellent high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. That spec will smash through your everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming, admin jobs and video calls.

For something newer with even more power behind it, there's the latest Dell XPS 13 for $999.99 (was $1,199.99). It also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but the big boost comes from the Snapdragon X Elite processor. This highly-rated chipset offers an impressive amount of performance for more demanding workloads and multitasking, plus you get an incredible battery life of up to 17 hours.

Those are just two of my top picks, and you can check out all of the Dell laptop deals I recommend below

Today's 5 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB

If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB

This Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money if you need a mid-range laptop. You get an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Elite
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB

This is the lowest price I've seen for one of the most powerful configurations of the new Dell XPS 13 models. It comes with one of the latest Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. We called these out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. The miserly amount of storage is a little disappointing, but this is still a high-end premium device if you need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

Dell XPS 14
Dell XPS 14: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Dell

Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB

This is about the second or third time I've seen this amazing high-end laptop deal in a Dell sale. You can get a big $300 saving on one of the newest and latest Dell XPS 14 devices. This is a great price for a modern machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on its baseline configuration.

Dell Inspiron 16
Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,049.99 now $829.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core 7
RAM - 32GB
Storage - 1TB

If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this solid Dell Inspiron 16, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core 7 processors. You also get a generous 32GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

