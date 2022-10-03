The best iPad Air deals in October 2022

If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.

The starting price of the latest iPad Air (2022) is $599/£569, but you generally see $50 or more off the price at many retailers. Amazon, in particular, often slashes the price by $50 – and that occasionally rises during key sales events. The iPad Air (2020) is a little harder to come by than it used to be, but that tends to mean better discounts when it is available.

The iPad Air (2022) comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and Apple's M1 chip powering it, making it worth the price increase compared to other iPads. That same processor is used in many MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models so it's speedy stuff, while the display looks delightful. Meanwhile, the iPad Air (2020) has the same display but it uses the older A14 Bionic chip but it's still worth considering.

Either is a great compromise to make if an iPad Pro is too expensive for you. But you do have even more options as these are far from the only tablet deals you can consider. If you want something smaller, there are iPad mini deals around if you need great portability.

If your heart is set on the iPad Air though, we've got all the best iPad Air prices below. Check out our best iPad guide to see how each iPad compares and our broader iPad deals page can also assist with the best prices on all models.

iPad Air deals

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air (2022) The best tablet for most users Weight: 461g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm | Screen size: 10.9-inch | Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels | CPU: M1 Chip | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 12MP wide | Front camera: 12MP wide $559 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $749.99 (opens in new tab) at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) $749.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T (opens in new tab) Powerful Apple M1 chip Great for multitasking Average battery life

The iPad Air (2022) offers many of the same features as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has a very attractive-looking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support. That means it'll look good in all lighting conditions, including if you're outdoors. The highlight though is the processor: the Apple M1 chip. It's the same chip you see in the iPad Pro range as well as many MacBook laptops too.

Long gone are the days when tablets feel like inferior laptops as the iPad Air (2022) is versatile with support for the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. USB-C connectivity is a good extra, too, while a 12MP wide camera on the back and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera are handy for video calls.

This does come at a price. The iPad Air (2022) starts at $599/£569 but there are generally modest discounts available. It's potentially a little close in price to the iPad Pro but we're confident that the iPad Air offers the features that the majority of people will be more than happy with, without having to spend extra. Being able to choose from a range of color schemes is a nice touch compared to the fairly dull-looking iPad Pro. Count on seeing $50/£40 off as standard with Black Friday likely to be when we see the best discounts.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air (2020) Is it worth going for the older model? Weight: 458g | Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm | Screen size: 10.9-inch | Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels | CPU: A14 Bionic with Neural Engine | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 10 hours | Rear camera: 12MP wide | Front camera: 7MP specifications Storage Size 64GB - 256GB Colour Blue, Gold, Green, Silver Condition New, Refurbished $539 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $549 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $679.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T (opens in new tab) Good quality screen for its age USB-C connectivity is useful Older and harder to find

The iPad Air (2020) is older but still worth checking out if you can find it for a good price. It uses the same 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display as the newer model, but it's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip which may make a difference if you plan on gaming or video editing on it. There's no FaceID either and the front camera is a fine but unremarkable 7MP FaceTime HD camera. Still, there's USB-C connectivity and support for all the accessories the newer iPad Air covers. If you don't mind going a little older, you'll still benefit from what's here.

Because of its age, the iPad Air (2020) is cheaper but trickier to track down. Originally priced at $599/£579, it's more common to find it for $469/£450 at third-party retailers making it good value for money. You can't buy it directly from Apple anymore but you can count on Amazon and other retailers continuing to support it and refurbished models of the tablet while stock is available.

The iPad Air is always a popular item during sales events. That means that Black Friday in November, followed by Cyber Monday are the ones to watch for. Snapping up a cheap Apple Pencil deal could be the ideal way to make the iPad Air work better for you too.