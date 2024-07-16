Half of the quest team for Cyberpunk 2 are former modders, says CD Projekt Red lead

Cyberpunk 2077's quest director Paweł Sasko has revealed that the sequel is being worked on by former modders.

This comes from a recent interview with Flow Games (via PCGamesN), where Sasko, who is now the associate game director of the sequel, explained that Project Orion is made up of a big team and that some developers have their origins in modding.

"Half of the quest team [on the next Cyberpunk] - this is the team that builds the quests which is at 24 people right now - are former modders," Sasko said. "[They come] from Witcher, Cyberpunk, and other games. Błażej Augustynek, who’s a quest director now, was a modder of StarCraft 1 and 2.

"We also have modders in other departments. There’s a small team called Jigsoft that’s composed only of modders. It’s around 20 of them and they’re working with us," he added.

The developer also offered some advice for those looking to get into the business, while also praising the work of the modders out there.

"I always advise young people when they ask how to get into the industry, ‘go and learn how to mod," he said. "There are so many toolkits, so many ways to do it, and some of the best people we have are former modders."

Cyberpunk 2 is a long way away, but we do know that the game is now being worked on by the team of developers responsible for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Back in April, CD Projekt Red confirmed that over 400 developers are currently working on Project Polaris aka The Witcher 4, while the remaining 223 team members are spread across other titles like Orion - the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel - Sirius, and Hadar, as well as shared services and "other projects".

The studio just recently released The Witcher 3's official mod editor, almost 10 years after the game's launch, allowing players to create their own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content.