FSR3 support for Cyberpunk 2077 is being worked on, CD Projekt Red confirms

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually receive FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) support.

In an X/Twitter post shared yesterday (May 29), it was revealed that development on Cyberpunk 2077 has officially wound down as the studio shifts its focus to other projects, including Project Polaris aka The Witcher 4.

As of April 30, 407 developers are currently working on the game, while the remaining 223 team members are spread across other titles like Orion - the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel - Sirius, and Hadar, as well as shared services and "other projects".

Although development may be over, with no future content updates planned for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has said that it's still working on implementing the long-awaited FSR3 feature to the game.

"We are still working on the FSR3 support for Cyberpunk 2077, but I do not have an update on its availability just yet," a CD Projekt Red spokesperson told IGN.

Players have been questioning when the update could arrive, with some presuming it had been canceled due to the game no longer having a dedicated development team.

However, one fan has seemingly discovered a change to the game's backend on Steam, which suggests another patch is coming soon.

"Not sure if they decided to scrap the FSR3 update or not but I feel like there will be one (small) final patch, considering the internal QA branch was updated six hours ago for the first time since the last update released," user 'Apoqsi' wrote on X/Twitter.

CD Projekt Red hasn't confirmed when a new update might arrive, but considering its latest comment and the discovery made by this one user, we can hopefully expect a patch sooner rather than later.