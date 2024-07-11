Amazon to celebrate Prime Day with additional free game offers, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here and to celebrate the annual event, Amazon is giving away three more PC games free of charge for Prime subscribers.

The 10th Prime Day kicks off on July 16 and will run until July 17, and during this time, those with an Amazon Prime membership will be able to claim three free games and keep them for good.

These games are exclusive to the Epic Games Store and include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, which comes with the base game and all Season Pass content, like the Blood Ties and Lara's Nightmare stories.

Each game will become available for a limited time on July 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET, and members will have 48 hours to claim them.

Prime Day 2024 - three games on offer:

Alongside these freebies, members can also still claim Prime Day’s Prime Gaming Lead-up titles which were revealed last month, including games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords, Forager, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

If you're not a Prime member, you can currently claim a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. Just like a regular membership, you'll get access to a ton of discounts, including savings on free delivery and access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

After claiming the 30-day trial, you can cancel any time you want to avoid paying the regular fee the following month, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.