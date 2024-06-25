Amazon is offering a collection of 15 free games ahead of Prime Day next month, including Star Wars: KOTOR 2 - The Sith Lords and Hitman Absolution

Amazon Prime Day 2024 kicks off next month, but members can now grab up to 15 games leading up to the event.

Amazon has officially announced that its annual Prime Day event will take place on July 16 and July 17 this year, where a whole range of deals will be made available for those who are subscribed to the website's Prime membership.

Among those offers will be some sweet gaming deals, but ahead of the sale, Amazon is also offering a collection of free games leading up to Prime Day itself.

Starting from June 24 through July 26, Prime members can claim 15 PC titles at no additional cost through Prime Gaming, which they can keep for good, including some popular and classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords, Forager, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Each game varies in terms of the gaming platforms you can play them on, like the Epic Games Store, Amazon Games App, and GOG. You can check out the complete list of games on offer below, as well as the dates they become available.

Prime Day 2024 – 15 free games on offer:

Amazon confirmed that it will also have more offers for members during Prime Day itself.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're yet to become a Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. Just like a regular membership, you'll get access to a ton of discounts, including savings on free delivery and access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

After claiming the 30-day trial, you can cancel at any time to avoid paying the regular fee the following month, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.