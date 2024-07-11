Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly launching on Xbox Game Pass soon.

According to a new report from Insider Gaming, which has now been corroborated by Windows Central, the 2023 Call of Duty title will be the first of the currently released games in the first-person shooter series to arrive on the subscription service.

It's also understood that Microsoft intends to make a formal announcement soon, perhaps even this week and will seemingly tie in to the recent news of the Xbox Game Pass price surge.

The company confirmed that it will increase the subscription tiers for every membership, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core and PC Game Pass. It will also introduce a brand-new membership tier called 'Standard' that doesn’t include day one releases.

Back in May, Microsoft announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members when it launches later this year, which will make it the first new game in the series to be brought to the service.

Earlier this month, we also learned via a reliable leaker that more Activision titles could also be joining the subscription service, including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which is apparently set to launch on the subscription service in August, as well as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. These games are seemingly set to debute "very soon" although Activision and Microsoft has yet to officially confirm.

