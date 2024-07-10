Xbox Game Pass is getting yet another wave of price increases and changes to its tiers

Microsoft has introduced sweeping changes to the tiers and pricing model of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

As of today (July 10), Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers have seen price increases across the board for new members. The monthly fee for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - the all-in-one tier that also packs in PC Game Pass, EA Play, and more - has risen from $16.99 / £12.99 to $19.99 / £14.99. If you're currently on recurring billing for your subscription, the price increases will take effect from September 12. Further details are available on the relevant Xbox support page.

Meanwhile, a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core (that's the standard Xbox Game Pass library with online play included) has shot up from $59.99 / £49.99 to $74.99 / £55.99. US players will feel particularly stung there, no doubt. Thankfully, it looks like Core's per-month price has remained the same. The breakdown of price increases by country - including further price increases to PC Game Pass - can be viewed in Microsoft's official documentation.

Additionally, Windows Central reports that Xbox Game Pass for Console has been phased out for new users (though existing subscribers aren't being affected). In its place, a new Xbox Game Pass 'Standard' tier is being introduced soon. This will have most of Game Pass's bells and whistles sans the inclusion of day-one titles. Microsoft says Xbox Game Pass Standard will arrive "in the coming months," and the US price has been revealed to be $14.99 (around £12.99) per month.

Xbox Game Pass Standard seems to be something of a halfway house between the Core and Ultimate subscription tiers. On the support page, Microsoft states that: "Some games available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one will not be immediately available with Xbox Game Pass Standard and may be added to the library at a future date."

