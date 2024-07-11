Star Wars Outlaws will feature a fog of war on every planet until you discover the sights yourself

Star Wars Outlaws will feature a fog of war that will cover the game's many maps.

Ahead of its launch next month, Massive Entertainment has revealed all-new details about what to expect from its open-world, action-adventure Star Wars game, including how traversal works and what maps will look like.

Speaking in a new interview with IGN, game director Mathias Karlson explained that when the players first touch down on a new planet, it's up to them to discover the sights for themselves. This means that the map won't be littered with map icons or information, something that is usually present in most Ubisoft titles, such as the publisher's Assassin's Creed games.

"Kay [the playable character] hasn't seen the galaxy, she doesn't know everything," Karlson said. "The first time you come to Toshara you'll have a map where you can see mountains over there and stuff, but discovery is what gives you more information."

Julian Gerighty, creative director at Massive Entertainment, added that this means that planets and their respective maps will have a fog of war and that through further exploring the player will slowly uncover more and more.

"You're going to have to take some risks," said Gerighty. "You're going to have to go to a cantina [...] and you can eavesdrop and pick up on some conversations that will lead you to another location that reveals a location within the open world that you have to get on your speeder to go and find. And there will be a fog of war that you'll be able to clear up and that's really where your curiosity will open things up even more."

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are also now available. The game will be a single-player experience, but players can expect two additional expansions that will arrive post-launch, one of which is called Jabba’s Gambit - "a Day 1 exclusive mission" featuring the iconic crime lord.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors