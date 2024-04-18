The Witcher 3's official mod editor now has a playtest on Steam

CD Projekt Red has released a playtest version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's official mod editor on Steam.

In November, the studio announced that its popular 2015 role-playing game would finally be getting an official mod editor for PC called REDkit that would "allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content."

Although a release date has yet to be revealed, it's scheduled to arrive in 2024, but ahead of time, Steam users can now download the playtest version of REDkit today for free (via Eurogamer).

If you head over to The Witcher 3 REDkit official Steam page, you can "Request Access" and you'll be notified via email when the developer is ready for more participants. If you gain access, the tool will appear in your Steam library, ready for download and users must also have The Witcher 3 installed for the editor to work.

With REDkit, users can customize and expand The Witcher 3 which offers "advanced features and unparalleled flexibility, enabling you to unleash your creativity by crafting new quests, characters, animations, and more."

"Unleash your creative spirit to bring your own unique Witcher experience to life and share it with the world," the description reads. "Whether you're a seasoned developer or just starting out, The Witcher 3 REDkit offers exciting opportunities for creation - the only limit is your imagination."

The developer calls the modding tool "a love letter to our community" and since it's currently in beta, players can encounter some issues.

Alongside the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel - codenamed Orion - CD Projekt Red has confirmed that 330 developers are now working on The Witcher 4.