The Witcher 3 is getting an official mod editor on PC and it’s expected to release for free in 2024

It’s great news for fans of The Witcher 3, and especially those who like creating and using mods. Over on Twitter, the official Witcher account has confirmed that a mod editor is currently in development for the PC version of CD Projekt Red’s eternally popular 2015 role-playing game.

According to the tweet, the mod editor “will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content.” While more details are set to be announced in 2024, it’s currently expected that it’ll be released next year, and what’s more, it’s planned to be completely free.

Despite releasing over eight years ago (yes, it really has been that long), CD Projekt Red keeps providing excellent post-launch updates to The Witcher 3. Last December, the RPG got an update on PC, Xbox Series X |S and PS5 to bring it up to speed with current-gen graphics , with new options to play with 4K resolution and ray tracing, or alternatively at 60fps. This update was also free for anyone who already owned the game.

As for the future of The Witcher series, as of August, over 250 developers were already working on codename Polaris - the next installment (unofficially known as The Witcher 4). Although very little is known about the game at the time of writing, it was previously stated that it’ll be the first game in “a new saga” in the franchise, so fans can seemingly expect plenty more releases in the future. However, it’s not currently known when Polaris will launch, so we’ll just have to stay tuned for now.