Today's Cyber Monday deals are potentially your last chance before the holidays to save big on a wide variety of Switch 2 games. The sales event has been impressive all round, with savings on bundles, controllers, and accessories that you can find in our Cyber Monday Switch 2 deals live coverage.
Switch 2 games, though, have been the most common. And we've been seeing frankly astounding savings on a variety of top titles all week. Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition is a highlight, dropping down to just $30 (was $59.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, popular puzzler Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is down to just $24.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon. If you're into sports, you're sorted. There are big savings to be had on NBA 2K26 at just $29.99 (was $69.99).
Check out all these deals and more below.
Today's best Cyber Monday Switch 2 game deals deals
On paper, it's the best Switch 2 game saving on Cyber Monday. A whopping better than half price deal on Madden NFL 26 shouldn't be missed for those wanting to take the sport out on the go.
UK price: £27.85 at Amazon
Another massive sports saving for Switch 2. NBA 2K26 is still down to its lowest ever price for Cyber Monday.
UK price: £27.99 at Amazon
They're practically giving away these sports games now, and they haven't even been out all that long! This is a massive FC 26 saving that should serve you well if you've held off since launch.
UK price: £27.85 at Amazon
The base game plus all seasonal content included, all for an eye-catching half price. I have it on good authority that this is an excellent Switch 2 port, too.
UK price: £27.85 at Amazon
Another half price banger, this is one of the best Sonic games in years, packing the classic Sonic Generations with an entirely new Shadow-focused campaign. And it slaps.
UK price: £24.99 at Argos
20% off arguably the year's best two-player co-op title. This is a superb price for this game of the year contender, and worth checking out if you loved the developer's other works like It Takes Two.
UK price: £28.99 at Argos
Want to take it easy with a laid-back, cute farming sim? They're a dime a dozen on Switch and Switch 2, but this latest Story of Seasons entry is well worth your time. This special edition comes with a bunch of physical goodies, too.
UK price: £34.99 at Amazon (standard edition)
Arguably one of the most complete puzzle games ever, you're getting the very best of both Puyo Puyo and Tetris here, with tons of casual and competitive modes that let you play either game separate, or a mixture of both.
UK price: £24.74 at Amazon
Once locked to the PlayStation 2 (and fiendishly rare to boot), Sega's recently-published remaster brings the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off to Switch 2, and it's 40% off right now.
UK price: £37.99 at Amazon
Another Atlus favorite, Persona 3 Reload recently made its way to Switch 2, and it's already an impressive 33% off at Amazon.
UK price: £42.99 at Argos
Rome wasn't built in a day, but this Switch 2 deal certainly was. This is the best price we've seen to date for the latest game in the Civ series. Just keep in mind that, unfortunately, this is one of those 'code in the box' cases.
UK price: £44.95 at Amazon
