Is the Nintendo Switch 2 on sale this Prime Day? No, it's still a bit too early for discounts on Nintendo's latest console. But that doesn't mean there aren't Nintendo-adjacent deals to be had during the sales event.
A couple of excellent microSD Express card deals lead the charge here in the Adata 512GB Premier Extreme at $99.99 (was $129.99). Meanwhile, the slightly faster Gigastone 512GB microSD Express Card comes in at $119.99 (was $149.99).
• Check out Amazon's full Prime Day sale here
These are just two of the excellent Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals we're seeing this week. On that note, I've put together a round-up of all the best deals I've found at Amazon during its bi-annual Prime Day sale, which you can read about below.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals: quick links
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon
- Adata Premier Extreme microSD Express: $99.99 at Amazon
- 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller: $59.49 at Amazon
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut: $37 at Amazon
- Unicorn Overlord: $36.99 at Amazon
- tomtoc Slim Carrying Case: $29.59 at Amazon
Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Prime Day deals
Consoles
Certainly not a discount here, but Switch 2 consoles are in stock right now at Amazon, with a digital copy of Mario Kart World included in the box.
UK price: £429.95 at Amazon
The console by itself is also in stock at Amazon, in case you're not interested in Mario Kart World.
UK price: £395.95 at Amazon
MicroSD Express Cards
An extra 512GB of storage on Switch 2 for less than 100 bucks is nothing to sneeze at, especially when the console is much more space-efficient than competing hardware. We're yet to see especially tremendous price drops for the microSD Express format, but Adata is getting close with this one.
UK price: Amazon - £107.88
Gigastone's 512GB microSD Express card has a slightly faster read speed when compared to Adata's, though both are comparable. This is one to consider still, though, in case Adata's card ends up selling out.
UK price (with USB-C adapter): Amazon - £189.99
Controllers
Now here's a real winner. The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers ever made. Compatible with Switch 2, this version adds eye-catching RGB lighting, drift-resisting TMR thumbsticks, and includes a handy charging dock.
UK price: was £59.99 now £46.19 at Amazon
PowerA has tons of officially licensed designs for its line of Enhanced Wireless Controllers. I can take or leave them usually, but I really do like this Pokémon Blossom variant. A solid budget option at this price for sure.
UK price: was £44.99 now £35.99 at Amazon
No discounts for the Switch 2 Pro Controller this time on Takeshi's Castle. But the original is on sale and compatible with Switch 2. This is still a belter of a gamepad, boasting upwards of 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
UK price: £49.95 at Amazon
As a fighting game player, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick has served me well on both Switch and Switch 2. I love its aesthetic design, and the overall feel of the stick and buttons is brilliant. Highly recommend this one if you're into fighters or classic arcade titles.
UK price: was £81.99 now £75.46 at Amazon
Games
It's one of the best games in the Yakuza series and an amazing entryway into the franchise as a whole. The Switch 2 version is a bit pricier than it is on other systems and PC, but this is a superb game to take on the go with you.
UK price: £32.95 at Amazon
Unicorn Overlord is a straight-up modern classic - a strategy game that plays like a mix between Fire Emblem and Soul Calibur 3's Chronicles of the Sword mode. It plays wonderfully on Switch and Switch 2, and the hand-drawn art makes it look brilliant on the latter's screen.
UK price: was £54.99 now £32.49 at Amazon
Amazon's current Breath of the Wild discount is a great way to take advantage of the Switch 2 Edition upgrade for less.
UK price: £44.95 at Amazon
It's not the most awe-inspiring Mario game out there, but this version of the 2D platformer packs in a metric ton of content, and is well worth checking out if you're a Mario head.
UK price: was £48.69 now £45.99 at Amazon
An utterly massive turn-based RPG, Vengeance is the enhanced version of Shin Megami Tensei 5, adding in tons of extra content, new demons to recruit, and an entirely new campaign to enjoy. Banging soundtrack, too.
UK price (steelbook edition): £46.82 at Amazon
Carry cases
Maybe not the most glamorous kind of accessory, but if you're looking to keep your Switch 2 free from wear and tear while you're out and about, a carry case such as this one is practically essential.
UK price: was £22.99 now £15.99 at Amazon
Belkin provides another solid carry case choice for Switch 2 owners. This one even has a dedicated Apple AirTag compartment.
UK price: £17.99 at Amazon
Prime Day quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Sticks from $25
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Beauty: Oral-B, Philips & Dyson from $9
- Clothing: 50% off Nike, Adidas & Levi's
- Halloween: decor, PJs, candy & more from $5
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: save on Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: Windows and MacBooks with big discounts
- Phones: up to 25% off Google & Samsung
- Smartwatch: up to 30% off Samsung & Apple
- Tablets: Apple, Amazon & Samsung from $139
- TVs: $1,500 off 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $49.99
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Switch 2 deals in your region.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.