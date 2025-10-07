No, the Nintendo Switch 2 is not on sale for Prime Day – but all these games and accessories are

Deals
By published

The first post Switch 2 launch Prime Day goes weapons hot

A Nintendo Switch 2 on a red background
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Jump to:

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 on sale this Prime Day? No, it's still a bit too early for discounts on Nintendo's latest console. But that doesn't mean there aren't Nintendo-adjacent deals to be had during the sales event.

A couple of excellent microSD Express card deals lead the charge here in the Adata 512GB Premier Extreme at $99.99 (was $129.99). Meanwhile, the slightly faster Gigastone 512GB microSD Express Card comes in at $119.99 (was $149.99).

Check out Amazon's full Prime Day sale here

These are just two of the excellent Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals we're seeing this week. On that note, I've put together a round-up of all the best deals I've found at Amazon during its bi-annual Prime Day sale, which you can read about below.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals: quick links

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Prime Day deals

Consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: $499 at Amazon

Certainly not a discount here, but Switch 2 consoles are in stock right now at Amazon, with a digital copy of Mario Kart World included in the box.

UK price: £429.95 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon

The console by itself is also in stock at Amazon, in case you're not interested in Mario Kart World.

UK price: £395.95 at Amazon

View Deal

MicroSD Express Cards

Adata Premier Extreme microSD Express card (512GB)
Adata Premier Extreme microSD Express card (512GB): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

An extra 512GB of storage on Switch 2 for less than 100 bucks is nothing to sneeze at, especially when the console is much more space-efficient than competing hardware. We're yet to see especially tremendous price drops for the microSD Express format, but Adata is getting close with this one.

UK price: Amazon - £107.88

Read more
View Deal
Gigastone microSD Express Card (512GB)
Gigastone microSD Express Card (512GB): was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Gigastone's 512GB microSD Express card has a slightly faster read speed when compared to Adata's, though both are comparable. This is one to consider still, though, in case Adata's card ends up selling out.

UK price (with USB-C adapter): Amazon - £189.99

Read more
View Deal

Controllers

8BitDo Ultimate 2
8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon

Now here's a real winner. The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers ever made. Compatible with Switch 2, this version adds eye-catching RGB lighting, drift-resisting TMR thumbsticks, and includes a handy charging dock.

UK price: was £59.99 now £46.19 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokémon Blossom
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokémon Blossom: was $69.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

PowerA has tons of officially licensed designs for its line of Enhanced Wireless Controllers. I can take or leave them usually, but I really do like this Pokémon Blossom variant. A solid budget option at this price for sure.

UK price: was £44.99 now £35.99 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

No discounts for the Switch 2 Pro Controller this time on Takeshi's Castle. But the original is on sale and compatible with Switch 2. This is still a belter of a gamepad, boasting upwards of 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

UK price: £49.95 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
8BitDo Arcade Stick
8BitDo Arcade Stick: was $89.99 now $76.47 at Amazon

As a fighting game player, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick has served me well on both Switch and Switch 2. I love its aesthetic design, and the overall feel of the stick and buttons is brilliant. Highly recommend this one if you're into fighters or classic arcade titles.

UK price: was £81.99 now £75.46 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal

Games

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut: was $49.99 now $37 at Amazon

It's one of the best games in the Yakuza series and an amazing entryway into the franchise as a whole. The Switch 2 version is a bit pricier than it is on other systems and PC, but this is a superb game to take on the go with you.

UK price: £32.95 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord: was $59.99 now $36.99 at Amazon

Unicorn Overlord is a straight-up modern classic - a strategy game that plays like a mix between Fire Emblem and Soul Calibur 3's Chronicles of the Sword mode. It plays wonderfully on Switch and Switch 2, and the hand-drawn art makes it look brilliant on the latter's screen.

UK price: was £54.99 now £32.49 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59.99 now $51.99 at Amazon

Amazon's current Breath of the Wild discount is a great way to take advantage of the Switch 2 Edition upgrade for less.

UK price: £44.95 at Amazon

View Deal
Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

It's not the most awe-inspiring Mario game out there, but this version of the 2D platformer packs in a metric ton of content, and is well worth checking out if you're a Mario head.

UK price: was £48.69 now £45.99 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance
Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

An utterly massive turn-based RPG, Vengeance is the enhanced version of Shin Megami Tensei 5, adding in tons of extra content, new demons to recruit, and an entirely new campaign to enjoy. Banging soundtrack, too.

UK price (steelbook edition): £46.82 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal

Carry cases

tomtoc Slim Carrying Case
tomtoc Slim Carrying Case: was $36.99 now $29.59 at Amazon

Maybe not the most glamorous kind of accessory, but if you're looking to keep your Switch 2 free from wear and tear while you're out and about, a carry case such as this one is practically essential.

UK price: was £22.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Belkin Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $24.21 at Amazon

Belkin provides another solid carry case choice for Switch 2 owners. This one even has a dedicated Apple AirTag compartment.

UK price: £17.99 at Amazon

Read more
View Deal

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Switch 2 deals in your region.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.