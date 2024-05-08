The next Battlefield is 'another tremendous live service' game, says EA CEO

According to Electronic Arts' CEO Andrew Wilson, the next major Battlefield game is "another tremendous live service" title.

As reported by VGC, during the company's quarterly earnings call on May 7, Wilson said that he was recently able to experience the next Battlefield game currently in development at EA DICE and that he's excited about what he saw and what he played.

"This is the largest Battlefield team in franchise history," Wilson said. "A few weeks ago, I was visiting with the teams, and I couldn’t be more excited about what they showed and what we were able to play.”

Last month it was reported that Motive - the studio behind 2023's remake of Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons - had joined the Battlefield team at EA, alongside Criterion and Ripple Effect, to help build a "Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player".

There's no news on when we can expect the next major title, but Wilson was able to confirm later in the earnings call that it will be another live service game, suggesting it could be a lot like Battlefield 2042 and its ongoing post-launch content.

"I’ve just spent a whole bunch of time with the collective Battlefield team playing what they’re building and it is going to be another tremendous live service," he said.

Moreover, EA also confirmed in the earnings report that it has plans to release two unannounced titles during its current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025.

It's mentioned that the "partner title" is "expected in Q4" and is reportedly from a third-party developer, while the second is "one owned IP title". According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grub, the latter game is the long-awaited Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is currently in development at BioWare.

