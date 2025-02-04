Former PlayStation boss is hoping for ‘something that is still hidden to us’ to be revealed in the Nintendo Switch 2 direct to make the console more exciting
- Ex president of PlayStation Studios Shuhei Yoshida has commented on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal
- He said that there were "not many surprises"
- He hopes that Nintendo still has something more exciting in store
Shuhei Yoshida, former president of PlayStation Studios, has commented on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal.
Speaking in a new interview on the MinnMax YouTube channel , Yoshida mused that he "thought the Switch 2 announcement could have been a larger reveal."
Referring to the many Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, which detailed everything from its overall design to even the look and color of the new Joy-Con controllers, he said that it was "just confirmation [that] you know this is Switch 2 - and this is Switch 2.
"I was surprised there were not many surprises," he continued. "The only surprise to me was the mouse thing they showed."
Leaks have suggested that the Nintendo Switch 2 controllers will feature unique optical sensors, which will reportedly allow them to be placed flat and used like a PC mouse. This was alluded to, though not fully confirmed, in the reveal trailer, with two Joy-Con shown sliding along a surface like mice.
Although he didn't find the trailer particularly exciting, Yoshida is optimistic that "because it's Nintendo, they'll use it in some weird, amazing way, something that people wouldn't anticipate. I hope in the next show in the beginning of April they'll reveal something that is still hidden to us about Switch 2."
With the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct set to air on April 2, 2025, we'll have to wait and see whether Yoshida is correct.
