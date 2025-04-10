Nintendo can get away with Switch 2 game prices because 'you want that content so bad', says ex-PlayStation boss
Will Nintendo fans pay?
- Shawn Layden has discussed the prices of Nintendo Switch 2 games
- He argues that players will be willing to pay more for Nintendo-exclusive franchises
- "If it's the only place where you can play Mario then you get your wallet out and you buy into it," he said
Former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Layden has discussed the prices of Nintendo Switch 2 games.
Speaking in a new episode of the PlayerDriven podcast, Layden argued that Nintendo would be able to get away with charging more for games.
"80 bucks for a game, but if it's the only place where you can play Mario then you get your wallet out and you buy into it," he said. "And Donkey Kong and Zelda."
"That first-party exclusivity mitigates the sticker shock [...] of these price hikes because you want that content so bad," he continued.
Information about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its software became available after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last week. The console itself will retail for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.95, with a separate Mario Kart World bundle available for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.95.
A physical copy of Mario Kart World on its own will cost $79.99 / £74.99, a step up from the $69.99 / £69.99 price point that has become largely standard for AAA PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S games.
This high price tag has been the subject of much contention online, with many fans arguing that Nintendo is charging too much for its products. It is worth noting that the prices of other Nintendo Switch 2 games, for example, the $69.99 / £66.99 Donkey Kong Bananza, will vary.
We'll have to see whether Layden is correct, though given the apparent excitement surrounding Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders it seems like many players are willing to stomach the cost.
