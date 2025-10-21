Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 21 (game #863).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #864) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FASHION

WRITER

PASTA

SHAPE

PHARAOH

TAILOR

FIRE

WATER

GAS

CARPENTER

ELECTRIC

MOLD

TELEPHONE

CAT

RIGHT

ARMY

NYT Connections today (game #864) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Common services

Common services GREEN: Made to measure

Made to measure BLUE: Different types of a common insect

Different types of a common insect PURPLE: Begin with a word that means duplicate

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #864) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UTILITIES

GREEN: ADAPT TO FIT ONE'S NEEDS

BLUE: KINDS OF ANTS

PURPLE: COPY____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #864) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #864, are…

YELLOW: UTILITIES ELECTRIC, GAS, TELEPHONE, WATER

ELECTRIC, GAS, TELEPHONE, WATER GREEN: ADAPT TO FIT ONE'S NEEDS FASHION, MOLD, SHAPE, TAILOR

FASHION, MOLD, SHAPE, TAILOR BLUE: KINDS OF ANTS ARMY, CARPENTER, FIRE, PHARAOH

ARMY, CARPENTER, FIRE, PHARAOH PURPLE: COPY____ CAT, PASTA, RIGHT, WRITER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

When i saw ELECTRIC, GAS and WATER my first thought was the game of Monopoly, which is an odd way of getting to UTILITIES I guess, but the brain works in mysterious ways.

As someone who once made a living as a copyWRITER (I worked on everything from an oven instruction manual to the history of a Dutch dredging company, a task now mainly outsourced to AI) I really should have got the purple group. Instead ADAPT TO FIT ONE’S NEEDS popped out.

FIRE and CARPENTER helped me get KINDS OF ANTS – a group I may have got more quickly if it included “man” or “Adam”.

