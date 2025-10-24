Hybrid work is here - but is the infrastructure?

AI-driven workflows are quietly redefining what productivity means in hybrid work.

Real-time collaboration, digital upskilling, and intelligent automation are emerging as the real markers and drivers of success – not whether people are physically in the office.

Yet digital friction remains a silent killer of productivity gains. Oxford Economics estimates downtime costs large enterprises hundreds of millions every year, often from small recurring issues that slow employees down.

In this environment, the ability to connect seamlessly across time zones, devices, and roles isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s the foundation that keeps work moving. Without a robust, secure, and adaptable IT infrastructure – and without automation to resolve problems before they impact employees – productivity gains can quickly unravel.

Hybrid is here to stay – but the challenges have shifted

Hybrid working may now be the established norm – with 77% of UK professionals in hybrid roles and nearly half saying they’d consider leaving if denied flexibility – but the conversation has moved on.

The challenge for organizations is no longer whether to offer hybrid work arrangements, but how to equip teams so they can work without friction or security compromise, wherever they are.

While some companies grapple with "productivity paranoia" – the anxiety that hybrid teams are doing less because they’re seen less – the real challenge isn’t visibility.

It’s enablement. Are teams equipped to work seamlessly across time zones, devices, and environments without friction or security compromise?

Building resilience into digital work

Modern businesses require more than basic access to files and systems. To be effective, digital infrastructure must actively support hybrid work.

That means secure remote connectivity, reliable IT support at a distance, and increasingly, digital platforms that can identify and address issues before they affect the workforce.

From reactive to proactive IT

Even small IT disruptions can cause outsized productivity losses when multiplied across distributed teams. A single failed login or onboarding delay, repeated at scale, can cost days of productivity.

The traditional helpdesk model, where employees must raise tickets and wait for resolution, is no longer sufficient in all scenarios. This illustrates the power of prevention.

By layering Digital Employee Experience (DEX) onto infrastructure, organizations can automate fixes, resolve recurring issues in the background, and give employees uninterrupted time to focus. No waiting on the helpdesk.

No travelling into the office for resolution. Just frictionless work.

Automation offers a way forward. By detecting anomalies early, recommending remediation, and in some cases applying fixes automatically, organizations can move from reactive IT firefighting to proactive and eventually predictive support.

This not only improves productivity but also reduces strain on IT teams, allowing them to focus on higher-value work.

The sustainability upside is just as compelling. A recent CO₂ avoidance study found that remote access software helped prevent between 15.6 and 44.8 million tons of CO₂ emissions in a single year – primarily by reducing the need for travel to perform routine support and service tasks.

That’s equivalent to the annual emissions of millions of vehicles.

Empowering people, not just systems

Technology’s role in hybrid work isn’t only about keeping systems online – it’s also about helping people develop and share skills, an increasingly important consideration as many companies face rising staff turnover and an ageing workforce.

This proves that hybrid work is about more than location. It’s about ensuring people can focus on learning, mentoring, and delivering value without being blocked by technology.

Securing the new digital perimeter

As businesses embrace digital tools, be that to minimize IT disruption or facilitate training, the security landscape becomes more complex. From Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) policies to decentralized endpoints, hybrid work has expanded the attack surface significantly.

To respond, cybersecurity must be baked into remote infrastructure from the start. That means implementing multi-factor authentication, conditional access, device verification, and data encryption – not as add-ons, but as core features.

Equally important is vendor transparency. Companies should look for providers who participate in bug bounty programs, stay ahead of regulatory requirements like GDPR and ISO 27001, and proactively communicate risks and mitigations.

The path forward: proactive digital strategy

Hybrid work is no longer an experiment – it is the working reality. The next phase is about removing friction, empowering employees, and ensuring that digital infrastructure evolves alongside workforce expectations.

That means investing in platforms that not only connect people but also anticipate and resolve problems in the background. It also means recognizing that productivity depends less on where people sit, and more on whether their tools allow them to focus, learn, and innovate without disruption.

The businesses that thrive in this new era will be the ones that understand a simple truth: successful hybrid work isn’t about visibility – it’s about experience. And that experience depends on infrastructure that is resilient, secure, and increasingly, automated.

