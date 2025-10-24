Dropbox is bringing more of its Dash AI features to all users

Dropbox is bringing Dash into its own cloud storage platform

It already connects across Slack, Canva and more

Availability is still limited, as users will have to join a wait list

Dropbox is adding more of its Dash AI features into the main app and interface to make it easier for workers to find what they need.

Launched in 2023 as a universal search bar that connects with third-party apps such as Slack, Canva and Google Workspace, Dash will now support smarter search, summaries and contextual answers across files stored in Dropbox.

Progress doesn’t stop there, either, because Dropbox has promised to add multimodal search soon which will support searching within videos, audio and images, via a partnership with Mobius Labs.

Dropbox Dash AI comes to… Dropbox

It was a natural progression, really, for Dropbox to bring its AI tool to its own platform, though nobody expected it to take this long - and you’ll need to join a waitlist for early access for now

The company stated 95% of AI tools fail because they lack context across apps, so maybe building in support for third parties was a priority so that, when Dash launched within Dropbox, it would be even more powerful.

“It’s like having an AI teammate that actually understands you and your team,” Dropbox said.

There are two ways to access Dash – first is an app that’s’ easy to set up and aims to tackle scattered and siloed content, and second is the new Dropbox integration.

At the same time, Dropbox also announced the new Dash MCP server, which means MCP-compatible apps like Claude, Cursor and Goose can access the search features from within their own interfaces.

“Whether you’re drafting an email or reviewing code, the answers and insights you need are always at your fingertips with Dash,” the company wrote.

For now, the Dash app is only available to teams in the US and in English only, however no Dropbox plan is required. Wider Dash in Dropbox availability will follow “in the coming months.”

