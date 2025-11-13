Google Drive is offering Dropbox users an easy way to spruce up their cloud storage

Google Drive’s Data Migration Service now includes Dropbox

It was updated with SharePoint support earlier this year

Dropbox and Microsoft also have migration tools

Google has announced a new way to poach customers from Dropbox in the hope cloud storage users will want to join its wider ecosystem of apps and connected services.

The new Data Migration Service is much more than downloading files and re-uploading them – it copies them directly over, maintaining folder structure and associated permissions.

But from launch, there’s one important catch – admins won’t be able to lift and drop all company data in one big go.

Google Drive gets new Dropbox migration tool

Google explained in a blog post that admins will need to select up to 100 Dropbox users or team folders at a time to migrate, but at least keeping an eye on progress should be easy.

“You can find comprehensive reporting on migration progress, including site and file counts (migrated/skipped),” Google confirmed.

Data Migration Service is available in the Admin console under Menu > Data > Data Import & export > Data Migration.

A separate help page confirms that OneDrive business editions are also supported for migration to Google Drive.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google added Microsoft SharePoint migration in July 2025 after beta testing it starting in May. At that time, the new Data Migration Service got a redesign, including a simplified interface.

The Microsoft option is also limited to 100 SharePoint Online sites at a time.

But Google isn’t the only company playing this game. Microsoft has its own set of instructions to poach Google Drive’s customers and migrate them to M365. Dropbox also has its own Data Migration service.

Starter/Standard/Plus versions of Google Workspace Business/Enterprise can use the new tool, as well as Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials/Essentials Plus and some education/nonprofit accounts.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.