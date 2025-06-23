Next month's Amazon Prime Day is only two weeks away, but there's no need to wait around if you're on the hunt for a new TV at a budget price. There are some terrific early Prime Day TV deals already available at the retailer, so I've looked through the preview offers and picked out the 8 best deals I'd buy.

My personal highlight is this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K TV for $339.99 (was $459.99). This is a record-low price for a reasonably-sized and good-quality TV, but it's a Prime member exclusive, so you'll need to be signed up to take advantage.

However, bag it and you'll snag a TV that boasts an ultra-high definition display, voice controls, and easy access to all of the major streaming apps. It's a solid and affordable option if you want a straightforward yet capable TV.

Not all of the early deals are restricted to Prime members, though. Anyone can pick up this Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K TV for $349.99 (was $529.99). That's the first major price cut on this new model.

You can expect a similar level of performance to the Amazon TV above, with 4K support and the Fire TV interface that has all the major streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Apple TV. A decent all-purpose TV, then, with a good picture quality for everyday viewing that also keeps costs down compared to the premium OLED TVs.

There are a handful of other excellent TV deals from the early Prime Day deals at Amazon that I think are worth checking out below. I don't expect any of these prices will be beaten by the time the sale starts on July 8, so why wait around?

The 8 best early Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon One of the cheapest TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day is this 32-inch Insignia F20 Series on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. This is about as small and as basic as it gets, but it's a fine option if you want a budget TV to add to a bedroom or for the kids. While the F20 Series is a simple HD TV, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

With Prime Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers ahead of Prime Day also include this 32-inch Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

With Prime Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $459.99 now $339.99 at Amazon The picture quality on this modern 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for Ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away, but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing that's a step above the very cheapest options – especially it's now back to its lowest-ever price for Prime members.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Amazon In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. At a fraction under $350, you get a massive 65-inch 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

With Prime Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $719.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Here's a huge discount and a return to the record-low price for the 65-inch model of Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series. These displays are a big step up from the cheaper lineup of Fire TVs, with premium features such as a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. If display size is very important to you and you want an excellent level of quality for the price, then this is a great buy ahead of Prime Day.